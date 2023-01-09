While the visit may have been a short one, it was enough for the back to commit a day later.

Auburn gained its second commitment of the afternoon Monday, when former South Florida running back Brian Battie committed to Auburn. Battie took a one-day trip to Auburn on the final day of the soft period Sunday.

Battie spent three seasons at USF, where he worked to become the Bulls' primary rusher in 2022. He put together a historical season for USF, becoming just the sixth rusher in program history to top 1,000 yards rushing in a single season.

He finished the year with 1,186 yards rushing, and eight touchdowns, ranking as the second-best running back in the American Athletic Conference. It was enough to be named second-team All-AAC.

Originally from Sarasota, Fla., Battie was also can play special teams. In 2021, he was named an NCAA Consensus All-American at kick returner.

The 5-foot-8 running back is the Tigers' ninth overall transfer to join the program, alongside defensive lineman Elijah McAllister, tight end Rivaldo Fairweather, offensive lineman Dillon Wade, offensive lineman Gunner Britton, defensive lineman Lawrence Johnson, defensive lineman Mosiah Nasili-Kite, defensive back DeMario Tolan and wide receiver Nick Mardner.