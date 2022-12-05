“I think year one, the portal will be a big priority," Freeze said. "I do believe in building with high school kids and filling in with the portal. Can we do that in year one? I’m not sure. I would anticipate it being heavier toward the portal.”

The transfer portal officially opened on Dec. 5 and Auburn is looking to make some key additions before next season. Head coach Hugh Freeze spoke at his introductory press conference on the transfer portal and how he plans to utilize it.

This section will be continue to be updated LIVE.

Who's on the board? Who should Auburn target? There are more names circulating as the portal is a continuous cycle of uncertainty. Here are a few names to watch, although it should be noted that there are more popping up every hour.

Note: Names may be added/dropped throughout the day as this story is continuously updated.

Offensive Line

Auburn needs to add several offensive linemen that can play upon arrival. The No. 1 player on that list might be Javion Cohen, who was previously committed to Auburn before he signed with Alabama.

Ajani Cornelius was offered by Auburn several days ago, he's picked up several big-time offers since announcing he was leaving Rhode Island. Another guy in the portal is Josh Braun, who has SEC experience, appearing in over a dozen games while at Florida.

Spencer Holstege out of Purdue is another name to watch.

Outside Linebacker

Chief Borders appeared in two games for Florida this year, but is a Georgia native who held an offer from Auburn when he was being recruited.

Wide Receiver

Rara Thomas entered the portal after hefty contributions to Mississippi State's offense. Thomas had 44 receptions for 626 yards receiving and seven touchdowns for the Bulldogs.

Montgomery native Grant DuBose is in the portal following an impressive season at Charlotte. He recorded 64 receptions, 792 yards receiving and nine touchdowns.

Missouri's leading receiver, Dominic Lovett, had over 800 yards receiving on 56 receptions this season. If Auburn could snag someone with Lovett's proven production at the SEC level, it could elevate the receiver room to a new level.

Quarterback

Auburn's quarterback room is losing Calzada and gaining Keyone Jenkins next season, but that's not much of a difference. Robby Ashford is still likely to be the starter, unless Auburn is able to bring in someone better.

Brennan Armstrong from Virginia is officially in the transfer portal, but there are some others that intend to enter.

Hudson Card from Texas, Nick Evers from Oklahoma and Jeff Sims are some other options who intend to enter the portal.

Austin Reed, the quarterback from Western Kentucky entered the portal. Had 4,247 yards passing, 36 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season with the Hilltoppers.

Tight End

Rivaldo Fairweather was offered by Auburn Monday morning. The former FIU Panther had a career year, hauling in 28 receptions for 426 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Running Back

Justin Williams-Thomas was being recruited by Auburn before he committed to Tennessee, but the Tigers have a second chance now. There's not a dire need for a running back, though. Jarquez Hunter will likely take over RB1 duties if Tank Bigsby leaves for the NFL. A pair of talented underclassmen, Damari Alston and 2023 commit Jeremiah Cobb, are suitable backups, but Williams could compete for a spot.

Another name to watch is Wetumpka native Kavosiey Smoke, who entered the portal as a grad transfer after spending the previous five seasons with Kentucky.

Linebacker

Phillip Webb entered the portal from LSU, where he appeared in three games over three years. Had the Auburn offer during his primary recruitment.

Daniel Martin was rated as a four-star in the 2022 class, departing from Vanderbilt after one season. Martin is originally from Marietta, Ga.

Sergio Allen played high school ball in Fort Valley, Ga., before committing to Clemson. Allen appeared in five games over his first three seasons at Clemson.

Defensive Line

Texas A&M has a plethora of players in the portal after a disappointing 5-7 season. Tunmise Adeleye is one of those players. Rated as a top-25 player in the 2021 class, Adeleye had an Auburn offer and took a visit during his recruitment.

Adeleye appeared in two games this season for the Aggies, recording six tackles.

Defensive Back

Denver Harris and Sam McCall are at the top of the best available defensive backs list for the Rivals transfer tracker and for good reason. Both were rated as five-star recruits out of high school and both possessed the Auburn offer.

Phenix City native JQ Hardaway is also in the portal following a brief stint at Cincinnati. He recorded eight tackles and made six appearances for the Bearcats this season.