AuburnSports - Transfer PG commits to Auburn

“I love Auburn,” Jasper said. “I love Coach Bruce Pearl and the entire coaching staff.”

Zep Jasper, a grad transfer point guard from College of Charleston, announced his commitment to Auburn on Thursday.

One of the top transfers in the country has committed to Auburn.

Jasper, who averaged 15.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists last season at College of Charleston, chose Auburn over Georgia, Florida, South Carolina and Seton Hall, among others.

Jasper has several reasons for choosing Auburn.

“I love Auburn’s style of play,” Jasper said. “I love their staff. Bruce Pearl is just an excellent coach. He’s very outgoing. He gets his players going and he has a great coaching staff: Coach (Steven) Pearl, Coach (Wes) Flanigan and Coach (Ira) Bowman.”

Most importantly to Jasper, Auburn feels like the right choice.

“Auburn has a great program and I really think it’s a good fit for me,” Jasper said.

Jasper, who has two years of eligibility, was a Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) first-team all-defensive team selection in 2020-21.