"It was a lot different, but like, different for the better," Scott said. "I think I fit well here and I think I like it a lot."

He's originally from Honolulu, Hawaii, and spent the first three years of his college career at Arizona State. His visit to Auburn was different from anything he had experienced, but it was a good different.

Ben Scott had never been to the South prior to this weekend.

Scott gained three years of playing experience during his time at Arizona State, a consistent starter for the Sun Devils. He began his career at right tackle before moving over to center, which is where Auburn likes him. During his visit, he toured campus, the new facilities and got to know the new coaching staff.

"A lot of cool guys, a lot of cool coaches," Scott said. "Brand new facility is super cool and that light show at the stadium; they played that video over there on the video board, I thought that was crazy."

The 6-foot-5 lineman also spent time with head coach Hugh Freeze and offensive line coach Jake Thornton.

"We went in there and watched some film and talked about my process if I came here," Scott said. "It was great."

As far as what Freeze is preaching, it's all about the future, and Auburn wants Scott to be a part of it.

"They said they’re trying to flip the program around from last season, they didn’t do too hot," Scott said. "They want to get some guys in, especially at the O-line position. They’re bringing in me and a couple other guys this weekend so hopefully they’re trying to get all of us to come and change the culture around here."