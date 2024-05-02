Auburn is still working in the transfer portal. Having already added four new names to their program this spring, the Tigers are pursuing a fifth in former South Alabama linebacker Khalil Jacobs. The former two-star had a monster year for the Jaguars last season, making him a popular name in the portal. He was on Auburn's campus Tuesday through Thursday for an official visit. "It was a nice visit, more than I expected coming to Auburn," Jacobs said. "Definitely a great place to be around and definitely a great place to be."

South Alabama transfer linebacker Khalil Jacobs visited Auburn this week. (South Alabama Athletics)

Auburn is recruiting Jacobs as a dime, but also as somewhat of a hybrid player that's able to come off the edge. He feels like that's his best asset and when it comes down to it, finding the best fit for him in a defense is the most important factor. "Really just a system I can fit in best so I can put my abilities on the field, I can be dominant," Jacobs said. "Some universities, they want me to play mike on the field and be in the box, but I feel like I’m a stinger. I can play in space and I can blitz off the edge, but really, anywhere they can let me showcase my skills." Defensive coordinator DJ Durkin was there to answer any questions Jacobs had about his potential role and the defensive scheme. "I could tell he’s a great coach, he’s gonna help me out with my fundamentals and technique, everything I’ve been missing as a college football linebacker," Jacobs said. As a true freshman, Jacobs saw action in 11 games for South Alabama, mostly on special teams. Jacobs took a step up in his sophomore season with the Jaguars, appearing in 13 games and making a stronger contribution on defense. He was fifth on the team in tackles with 56 in 2023, also recording 8.5 tackles for loss and three sacks.