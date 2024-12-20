Transfer kicker commits to Auburn

Former Southern Miss kicker Connor Gibbs announced his commitment to Auburn Friday. He's the second specialist to transfer into Auburn this window, joining former Oklahoma State punter Hudson Kaak.

He's already signed a transfer punter, and he just added a kicker.

Kicking was an issue for Auburn this past season, as the Tigers had three different kickers start and go a combined 12-of-22 this year.

Starter Alex McPherson dealt with injuries and health issues, thrusting true freshman Towns McGough into the starting role, before McGough's struggles landed Ian Vachon the starting role.

The Tigers have now added another kicker to the room, as Gibbs heads to the Plains with a season of experience at Southern Miss under his belt. Gibbs went 10-of-13 on field goal attempts and 7-of-10 on extra point attempts this season for the Golden Eagles.

His long was a 59-yard field goal against South Alabama in late November.