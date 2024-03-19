“Love his energy. Love his knowledge of the game,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “He knows all three spots back there. He’s been a leader and he hasn’t been here long. He’s vocal.

At safety, several newcomers have already turned heads during the first several practices including Texas transfer Jerrin Thompson.

AUBURN | Losing four of five starters in the secondary means a lot of competition at Auburn this spring.

“He’s played at a high level at a good program. I think he’s going to be really invaluable for us back there being able to play multiple positions and help lead us.”

Thompson is working at both safety and nickel this spring. That versatility is exactly what new co-defensive coordinator and defensive back coach Charles Kelly looks for in his defensive backs.

“I think the biggest adjustment for him is learning how we do things,” said Kelly. “But he’s had a great attitude. That’s why we brought him here because we thought he could help us.

“I think the No. 1 thing you have to do in today’s football is be multiple. First of all, there are good coaches on the other side of the ball and they’re going to be able to figure ways to get people matched up.”

There are a couple of true freshmen that have also made a big early impression in Kaleb Harris and Kensley Louidor-Faustin.

“What we try to focus on right now, is don’t worry about those results. Just worry about getting better every day,” said Kelly of the newcomers.

“I think some of the new guys have come in, Kaleb Harris, Kensley — those guys have flashed. They’re like sponges.”

Auburn will practice Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday this week. The Tigers will also hold Pro Day Friday morning.