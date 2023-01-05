Lawrence Johnson doesn't like the cold. He'd been at Purdue for five seasons and is looking to spend his final season of eligibility somewhere warmer, specifically in the SEC. It's down to two schools — Auburn and Ole Miss — as the 6-foot-3, 305-pound defensive lineman is nearing a decision. Johnson made his first stop at Auburn, before he heads to Ole Miss this weekend. "It was great, this place is great, it feels like the people here are just really good," Johnson said. "You can feel the Southern hospitality, the facilities are state of the art. It’s just a real nice atmosphere."

Lawrence Johnson visited Auburn this week. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

During his visit, Johnson spent time meeting with several coaches, including defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett. He appreciates the honest approach that the coaching staff took toward him. "You could tell they’re a family vibe here," Johnson said. "Coach Garrett and the rest of them, they’re just honest. They don’t just tell you what you want to hear, they tell you what you need to hear. You can tell by meeting up with them and sitting down with them that they just want the best out of you." While at Purdue, he totaled 88 tackles, 2.5 sacks and forced a fumble. He played in the Boilermakers' bowl game against LSU and a couple days later, entered into the portal. What's he looking for in his next landing spot? "I’m trying to look for something real personal for me," Johnson said. "I’m trying to look for someone to develop me and take my game to the next level."