Transfer DB has ‘picked it up fast’

Still, defensive backs coach Zac Etheridge didn’t expect James to pick up Auburn’s defense this quickly, especially with different terminology.

AUBURN | It’s no surprise that D.J. James has stepped in and performed like a veteran this spring.

“DJ, he's picked it up fast. He's pushing guys. He's working every day to try to learn,” said Etheridge. “You could just see his speed, his explosiveness in the things that he does. He doesn’t make a lot of mistakes. He's a veteran in playing the position, but also trying to match with the terminology and the things that we're saying has really been a transition for him to basically having to pick up on.

“But he's doing a fabulous job this spring in just coming in and moving faster than you expect when a guy comes in.”

James brings much needed depth to Auburn’s cornerback position, which returns two veterans in Nehemiah Pritchett and Jaylin Simpson. James is competing with both for a starting position along with working in at nickel.

He’s on track to be in the regular playing rotation regardless.

“He was a playmaker out there, and he’s obviously been a playmaker here this spring in terms of what we’re trying to do,” said Etheridge. “You just see his growth every day … and create competition and go fight for a starting job. He’s doing that every day to go fight for that job and go push guys like Nehemiah, and push guys like Simp, who’s played a lot of ball here. He’s coming here to take a job, and that’s what you want him to do.”

James had 46 tackles, four pass breakups and two interceptions as a sophomore at Oregon last fall. One of his main reasons for transferring was to get closer to his home in Spanish Fort, Ala.

It didn’t take long for Etheridge to make him a priority after he watched his game tape.

“I mean, having a guy come in that's from this state, that understands what it takes to win and just seeing what he did at Oregon -- he was very productive,” said Etheridge. “His coverage skills, his speed and the things that he's done from a production standpoint was what stood out on tape. And then obviously wanted to get back close to his family. But he showed some things on tape that allow him to come in and play in this conference.”

Auburn will hold the 10th of 15 practices Friday afternoon. The A-Day game is Saturday, April 9 at 1 p.m. on SECN+/ESPN+.