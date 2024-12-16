Transfer CB covers Auburn visit

Raion Strader has five schools sticking out to him. He took his second official visit over the weekend, this time stopping in Auburn. The Miami (OH) cornerback toured the facilities, saw campus and spent plenty of time with cornerbacks Wesley McGriff, along with other members of the coaching staff. "I've been loving it, you're treating it like I'm family already," Strader said. "I've been really liking it."

Raion Strader visited Auburn over the weekend. (Photo by Miami OH Athletics)

Advertisement

McGriff, also known as "Crime," is the primary recruiter for Strader. There's a lot to like about the cornerbacks coach for Strader. "Coach Crime really is one-of-one, you know, you don't really find so many people like him," Strader said. "Great coach, real, you know, technical guy. I really like him...He just told me he was going to be on me from day one til I get up out of there. And, you know, it's never going to change. He's always going to make sure I'm good on and off the field. And I really feel him on that message." Strader's spent the last two seasons with Miami (OH), where he's recorded over 100 tackles and three sacks in his first two seasons of college ball. He's looking to make a step up, with Auburn, Ole Miss, Virginia, Arkansas and Iowa the main schools he's interested in. He's now logged visits to Ole Miss and Auburn, with the other three set to host him this week.