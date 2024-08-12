Transfer Buck LB turning heads
AUBURN | Keyron Crawford was a basketball star at Briarcrest Christian School in Memphis, Tenn., before switching to football as a senior.
That somewhat limited his options coming out of high school and he signed with Arkansas State in the 2022 class.
Two years later, he’s preparing to line up at Auburn and compete in the SEC.
“I felt like I belonged here from day one,” said Crawford. “I wanted to go into the SEC as a freshman, but schools were scared because I didn’t have the experience to come in at a Power 5 and compete.
“My level of confidence has always been there. My work ethic has always been there. That’s what got me here.”
Crawford, 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds, hasn’t had any problems backing up that confidence during fall camp as a standout at Buck linebacker.
“He's probably a better pass-rusher than me,” said senior Jalen McLeod, who transferred from the Sun Belt last year and started at edge. “He's got a bag that's different. He's got a good get-off. He's the prototype. Got the size and his size shows on the field, too. He's so strong.
“Both of us on the field with Keldric (Faulk) on the interior, we're going to have a better pass rush. Much better.”
Auburn second-year coach Hugh Freeze, who coached at Briarcrest from 1992-2004 and Arkansas State from 2010-11, was asked about camp standouts last Friday.
He listed Crawford along with just three other players: McLeod, Faulk and freshman defensive end Amaris Williams.
While adjusting to playing Buck, which also includes dropping into coverage at times, Crawford is counting down the days until his first game in Jordan-Hare Stadium Aug. 31 against Alabama A&M.
“I feel like I can do it all, if you ask me,” said Crawford. “I have speed, I have the power, I have the finesse. Anybody that lines up in front of me, it’s going to be a challenge. They’ve got to know I’m coming with everything. It’s going to be hard to stop me.”
After taking Sunday off, Auburn returned to the practice fields Monday morning.