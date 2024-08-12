PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1CMkM0TENMOTU4Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Transfer Buck LB turning heads

Bryan Matthews • AuburnSports
Senior Editor
@BMattAU

AUBURN | Keyron Crawford was a basketball star at Briarcrest Christian School in Memphis, Tenn., before switching to football as a senior.

That somewhat limited his options coming out of high school and he signed with Arkansas State in the 2022 class.

Two years later, he’s preparing to line up at Auburn and compete in the SEC.

Crawford working against the OL during fall camp.
Crawford working against the OL during fall camp. (Austin Perryman/Auburn athletics)
Advertisement

“I felt like I belonged here from day one,” said Crawford. “I wanted to go into the SEC as a freshman, but schools were scared because I didn’t have the experience to come in at a Power 5 and compete.

“My level of confidence has always been there. My work ethic has always been there. That’s what got me here.”

Crawford, 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds, hasn’t had any problems backing up that confidence during fall camp as a standout at Buck linebacker.

“He's probably a better pass-rusher than me,” said senior Jalen McLeod, who transferred from the Sun Belt last year and started at edge. “He's got a bag that's different. He's got a good get-off. He's the prototype. Got the size and his size shows on the field, too. He's so strong.

“Both of us on the field with Keldric (Faulk) on the interior, we're going to have a better pass rush. Much better.”

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLzJITXlmZ0FGNjQwP3NpPTRVSS05MW5PMVVORUZ1cE4/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Auburn second-year coach Hugh Freeze, who coached at Briarcrest from 1992-2004 and Arkansas State from 2010-11, was asked about camp standouts last Friday.

He listed Crawford along with just three other players: McLeod, Faulk and freshman defensive end Amaris Williams.

While adjusting to playing Buck, which also includes dropping into coverage at times, Crawford is counting down the days until his first game in Jordan-Hare Stadium Aug. 31 against Alabama A&M.

“I feel like I can do it all, if you ask me,” said Crawford. “I have speed, I have the power, I have the finesse. Anybody that lines up in front of me, it’s going to be a challenge. They’ve got to know I’m coming with everything. It’s going to be hard to stop me.”

After taking Sunday off, Auburn returned to the practice fields Monday morning.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2F1YnVybi5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvdHJhbnNmZXItYnVjay1sYi10dXJuaW5nLWhlYWRzLWtleXJvbi1j cmF3Zm9yZC1hdWJ1cm4tdGlnZXJzLWZvb3RiYWxsIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6 ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTog JypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rp b24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNj cmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJz Y3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRo ZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2 ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWlt Zy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0 QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4K ICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20v cD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZhdWJ1cm4ucml2 YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZ0cmFuc2Zlci1idWNrLWxiLXR1cm5pbmctaGVh ZHMta2V5cm9uLWNyYXdmb3JkLWF1YnVybi10aWdlcnMtZm9vdGJhbGwmYzU9 MjAyMjczMzA3NCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=