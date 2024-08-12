AUBURN | Keyron Crawford was a basketball star at Briarcrest Christian School in Memphis, Tenn., before switching to football as a senior. That somewhat limited his options coming out of high school and he signed with Arkansas State in the 2022 class. Two years later, he’s preparing to line up at Auburn and compete in the SEC.

Crawford working against the OL during fall camp. (Austin Perryman/Auburn athletics)

“I felt like I belonged here from day one,” said Crawford. “I wanted to go into the SEC as a freshman, but schools were scared because I didn’t have the experience to come in at a Power 5 and compete. “My level of confidence has always been there. My work ethic has always been there. That’s what got me here.” Crawford, 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds, hasn’t had any problems backing up that confidence during fall camp as a standout at Buck linebacker. “He's probably a better pass-rusher than me,” said senior Jalen McLeod, who transferred from the Sun Belt last year and started at edge. “He's got a bag that's different. He's got a good get-off. He's the prototype. Got the size and his size shows on the field, too. He's so strong. “Both of us on the field with Keldric (Faulk) on the interior, we're going to have a better pass rush. Much better.”

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLzJITXlmZ0FGNjQwP3NpPTRVSS05MW5PMVVORUZ1cE4/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==