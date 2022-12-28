Below is a look at the transfers by position and the impact each has had on the depth chart.

The first deadline to enter the portal and be eligible to play this fall is Jan. 18. There is a second opportunity for players to enter the portal May 1-15.

AUBURN | The transfer portal for the 2022-23 season is already up and running with nine departures and three incoming since the end of the season.

QUARTERBACK

Transfers out (1): Zach Calzada

Transfers in (0): None

Current (3): Sr. T.J. Finley, So. Robby Ashford, RFr. Holden Geriner

Incoming (1): TFr. Hank Brown

The Skinny: Ashford returns as the starting quarterback but Auburn is expected to bring in a transfer to compete with him. Geriner will also have an opportunity to compete for the starting after redshirting last fall. Brown signed in December. Finley is expected to enter the portal at some point in 2023.

RUNNING BACK

Transfers out (1): Jordon Ingram

Transfers in (0): None

Current (3): Jr. Jarquez Hunter, So. Damari Alston, So. Sean Jackson

Incoming (1): TFr. Jeremiah Cobb

The Skinny: Hunter looks ready to take on leadership at the position and be the No. 1 option. Auburn would like to add a transfer at the position with Dillon Johnson (MSU) as its top target. Cobb is scheduled to sign Feb. 1 as the highest-rated prospect in AU’s 2023 class.

WIDE RECEIVER

Transfers out (3): J.J. Evans, Ze’Vian Capers, Dazalin Worsham

Transfers in (0): None

Current (8): Sr. Ja’Varrius Johnson, Sr. Malcolm Johnson, Jr., Koy Moore, Jr. Tar’Varish Dawson, Jr. Landen King, So. Camden Brown, So. Omari Kelly, So. Jay Fair

Incoming (1): TFr. Daquayvious Sorey

The Skinny: Johnson is a playmaker in the slot, but the Tigers need the same from the outside positions. Brown, Kelly and Fair all played as true freshman last fall and could step into much bigger roles in 2023. King could also play tight end. AU will look to strengthen this position via the portal. Sorey could certainly help out as a true freshman this fall.

TIGHT END

Transfers out (0): None

Transfers in (1): Rivaldo Fairweather (FIU)

Current (4): Sr. Luke Deal, Sr. Tyler Fromm, Sr. Brandon Frazier, RFr. Micah Riley-Ducker

Incoming (0): None

The Skinny: Auburn got the playmaker it wanted at the position in Fairweather, who has two years of eligibility remaining. With three seniors, the position will be a big priority in the 2024 class.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Transfers out (1): Keiondre Jones (FSU)

Transfers in (1): Dillon Wade (TULSA)

Current (8): Gr. Jalil Irvin, Gr. Kameron Stutts, Sr. Jeremiah Wright, Sr. Tate Johnson, Jr. Avery Jernigan, So. Colby Smith, So. Garner Langlo, RFr. Eston Harris

Incoming (5): Jr. Izavion Miller, TFr. Tyler Johnson, TFr. Bradyn Joiner, TFr. Connor Lew, TFr. Clay Wedin

The Skinny: Wade could be AU’s starting left tackle and Miller the right tackle next fall. AU is looking for more help from the portal including a center. Stutts and Wright are potential starters at guard while Irvin and Tate both have starting experience at center. Of AU’s four high school signings, Lew may have the best opportunity to play early.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Transfers out (1): Marquis Robinson

Transfers in (0): None

Current (6): Sr. Marcus Harris, Jr. Zeke Walker, Jr. Jayson Jones, Jr. Jeffrey M’Ba, So. Tobechi Okoli, RFr. Enyce Sledge

Incoming (3):Jr. Quientrail “Bobby” Jamison-Travis, TFr. Darron Reed, TFr. Stephen Johnson

The Skinny: The ranks are thin on the defensive line and AU will have to pursue more help from the portal, especially at noseguard and defensive end. Harris, assuming he doesn’t declare for the draft, will return for his third year as a starter. Jones was a part-time starter last year. M’Ba showed signs of being a playmaker at the end of last season but announced on Instagram that he was entering the portal Tuesday before deleting the post. AU will need Jamison-Travis, a JUCO All-American, to contribute immediately.

JACK LINEBACKER/EDGE

Transfers out (1): Joko Willis

Transfers in (1): Gr. Elijah McAllister (VAN)

Current (1): So. Dylan Brooks

Incoming (3): TFr. Keldric Faulk, TFr. Brenton Williams, TFr. Wilky Denaud

The Skinny: Auburn still needs a lot of help at this position and will likely pursue several more players from the portal, especially pass rushers. Faulk was a key late addition and McAllister is a big, physical transfer that could be a standout on the strongside. Brooks needs to take a big step forward during the offseason. It wouldn’t be surprising to see two of the three true freshmen to play right away considering the lack of depth.

INSIDE LINEBACKER

Transfers out (0): None

Transfers in (0): None

Current (7): Sr. Cam Riley, Sr. Wesley Steiner, Sr. Desmond Tisdol, Sr. Kameron Brown, Sr. Eugene Asante, RFr. Powell Gordon, RFr. Robert Woodyard

Incoming (0): None

The Skinny: Riley was probably AU’s most consistent middle linebacker last season and it will be interesting how the group responds to a new position coach and a more aggressive scheme. Gordon and Woodyard both redshirted last fall but will have an opportunity to move past some veterans on the depth chart starting in the spring. This is a position that must be a priority in the 2024 class. One or two of these players may need to shift over to outside linebacker with Riley and Gordon probably the best candidates.

CORNERBACK AND NICKEL

Transfers out (1): A.D. Diamond

Transfers in (0): None

Current (5): Sr. D.J. James, Sr. Jaylin Simpson, Jr. Keionte Scott, So. J.D. Rhym, RFr. Austin Ausberry

Incoming (3): TFr. Kayin Lee, TFr. J.C. Hart, TFr. Colton Hood

The Skinny: James has until Jan. 16 to declare for the NFL Draft. He was one of Auburn’s best defensive players this season after transferring from Oregon. Scott was a standout at nickel and also returns as a starter. Simpson could play corner, nickel or safety depending on need. He was a standout safety the last half of the last season. Rhym and Ausberry should have expanded roles this season and the Tigers expect a couple of freshmen to play, too. AU is likely to sign one more high school cornerback in February with Tyler Scott being a top target.

SAFETY

Transfers out (0): None

Transfers in (0): None

Current (6): Sr. Zion Puckett, Jr. Donovan Kaufman, Jr. Marquise Gilbert, Jr. Craig McDonald, So. Cayden Bridges, So. Caleb Wooden

Incoming (2): TFr. Terrance Love, TFr. Sylvester Smith

The Skinny: Puckett is a returning starter while Kaufman has starting experience as a safety and nickel. Bridges also has starting experience at safety giving the Tigers a lot of depth at this position. Love could project as a future linebacker if he keeps growing.