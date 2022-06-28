Tracking the transfers

Below is a look at the transfers by position and the impact each has had on the depth chart.

The deadline to enter the portal and be eligible to play this fall was May 1.

AUBURN | The transfer portal for the 2021-22 season has already had a big impact on Auburn’s roster with 18 departures and 10 incoming since the end of the regular season.

QUARTERBACK

Transfers out (2): Sr. Bo Nix (ORE), RFr. Dematrius Davis (ASU)

Transfers in (2): So. Zach Calzada (TAMU), RFr. Robby Ashford (ORE)

Current (4): Jr. T.J. Finley, Calzada, Ashford, TFr. Holden Geriner

Targets (0): None

The Skinny: Calzada is fully released from his non-throwing shoulder injury and throwing to the receivers this summer. He has to be considered the frontrunner for the starting position going into fall but that will be settled during preseason drills. Finley had a good spring but struggled in the A-Day game while Ashford had a solid spring and an outstanding A-Day. Geriner, who enrolled in January, has the look and mentality of a future starter.

RUNNING BACK

Transfers out (1): Gr. Shaun Shivers (IND)

Transfers in (0): None

Current (5): Jr. Tank Bigsby, So. Jarquez Hunter, So. Jordon Ingram, RFr. Sean Jackson, TFr. Damari Alston

Targets (0): None

The Skinny: This should be an area of strength for the offense. Bigsby is poised for a big season, especially if his offensive line can step up and provide more space. He’s got some experienced depth behind him including Hunter, who burst on the scene last fall, and another potential standout, Alston, who enrolled in May. Jackson is a bruising former walk-on.

WIDE RECEIVER

Transfers out (2): Jr. Elijah Canion (PUR), Jr. Kobe Hudson (UCF)

Transfers in (2): So. Dazalin Worsham (MIA), So. Koy Moore (LSU)

Current (11): Gr. Shedrick Jackson, Jr. Ze’Vian Capers, Jr. Ja’Varrius Johnson, Jr. Malcolm Johnson Jr., Worsham, Moore, So. J.J. Evans, RFr. Ta’Varish Dawson, TFr. Jay Fair, TFr. Omari Kelly, TFr. Camden Brown

Targets (0): None

The Skinny: Moore has a chance to be AU’s leading receiver this season and Worsham should be an important part of the playing rotation. While neither project as clear SEC No. 1 receivers, they bring much-needed depth and talent to the position. Jackson provides a lot of leadership and experience and should also be a top target as a senior. AU desperately needs some of the younger players to step up this fall and Kelly has been an early standout among the newcomers this summer.

TIGHT END

Transfers out (0): None

Transfers in (0): None

Current (6): Gr. John Samuel Shenker, Jr. Luke Deal, Jr. Tyler Fromm, Jr. Brandon Frazier, So. Landen King, TFr. Micah Riley-Ducker

Targets (0): None

The Skinny: With the return of Shenker, this is one of the most talented and deepest positions on the team. It should be a focal part of the offense. I’ve still got King listed as a tight end, but he’ll play receiver too. After not contributing last season, Frazier had a good spring.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Transfers out (1): Gr. Tashawn Manning (KEN)

Transfers in (0): None

Current (14): Gr. Nick Brahms, Gr. Austin Troxell, Gr. Brandon Council, Gr. Brenden Coffey, Gr. Alec Jackson, Sr. Kilian Zierer, Sr. Jalil Irvin, Sr. Kameron Stutts, Jr. Keiondre Jones, Jr. Tate Johnson, So. Avery Jernigan, RFr. Colby Smith, RFr. Garner Langlo, TFr. Eston Harris

Targets (0): None

The Skinny: Auburn wasn’t able to upgrade the position via the transfer portal but does return 121 starts among the group. It can still improve especially if Zierer and Jones step up their play this fall. Only six OL are scheduled to return next fall so it’s a big priority in the 2023 class and transfer portal. Of the returning group, Smith is one to watch for the future.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Transfers out (6): Sr. Caleb Johnson, Sr. Dre Butler (LIB), So. Daniel Foster-Allen (USA), RFr. Lee Hunter (UCF), Jr. J.J. Pegues (OM), RFr. Ian Matthews (MIZ)

Transfers in (2): So. Jayson Jones (ORE), Gr. Morris Joseph (MEM)

Current (11): Gr. Marquis Burks, Joseph, Jr. Colby Wooden, Jr. Marcus Harris, Jr. Zeke Walker, Jr. Jeremiah Wright, Jones, So. Jeffrey M’ba, RFr. Tobechi Okoli, RFr. Marquis Robinson, TFr. Enyce Sledge

Targets (0): None

The Skinny: This is a pretty talented and deep group with the additions of a potential starter (Jones) and rotational player (Joseph) from the portal, and the move of Wright back from offensive line. Wooden is a future NFL player and Harris could be too. M’ba has been a standout during summer workouts after missing spring with an injury. Robinson entered the portal and then returned to Auburn in better shape. He could help this fall.

EDGE

Transfers out (1): Jr. Romello Height (USC)

Transfers in (1): Sr. Marcus Bragg (WKU)

Current (4): Sr. Derick Hall, Sr. Eku Leota, Bragg, RFr. Dylan Brooks

Targets (0): None

The Skinny: With Hall and Leota returning, Auburn has two experienced and talented edge rushers. Auburn addressed its depth issue with the addition of Bragg. LB Joko Willis has been working at edge this summer and can also provide depth. AU needs to develop some young edge players so this position is a high priority for the 2023 class.

LINEBACKER

Transfers out (0): None

Transfers in (1): Jr. Eugene Asante (UNC)

Current (9): Sr. Owen Pappoe, Asante, Jr. Wesley Steiner, Jr. Cam Riley, Jr. Desmond Tisdol, Jr. Kameron Brown, So. Joko Willis, TFr. Powell Gordon, TFr. Robert Woodyard

Targets (0): None

The Skinny: The return of Pappoe is a boost for this position. Steiner and Riley stepped up this spring. Asante should also be part of the playing rotation and Woodyard could fill a role of a run stopper.

CORNERBACK AND NICKEL

Transfers out (3): Gr. Dreshun Miller (NCST), Jr. Ro Torrence (AZST), So. Eric Reed Jr. (GT)

Transfers in (1): Jr. D.J. James (ORE)

Current (7): Sr. Nehemiah Pritchett, Jr. Jaylin Simpson, So. Donovan Kaufman, James, RFr. A.D. Diamond, TFr. JaDarian Rhym, TFr. Austin Ausberry

Incoming (1): Jr. Keionte Scott

Targets (0): None

The Skinny: Pritchett and Simpson give AU a talented pair of starters and James should play right away too. Rhym impressed in the spring and looks like a future star. He’ll play this fall too. Kaufman is the likely starter at nickel. Scott is due in later this month. This position has talent, experience and depth.

SAFETY

Transfers out (2): So. Ladarius Tennison (OM), RFr. Ahmari Harvey (GT)

Transfers in (1): So. Craig McDonald (ISU)

Current (5): Jr. Zion Puckett, So. Marquise Gilbert, McDonald, RFr. Cayden Bridges, TFr. Caleb Wooden

Targets (0): None

The Skinny: McDonald could quickly earn a starting position alongside Puckett. Wooden stood out in the spring and will play in the secondary and on special teams. He has the look of a future starter. Bridges has talent and could be a future starter too. Gilbert should help out too but needs to add more size and strength to his frame.