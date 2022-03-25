Tracking the transfers

Below is a look at the transfers by position and the impact each has had on the depth chart.

The deadline to enter the portal and be eligible to play this fall is May 1.

AUBURN | The transfer portal for the 2021-22 season has already had a big impact on Auburn’s roster with 18 departures and five incoming since the end of the regular season.

QUARTERBACK

Transfers out (2): Sr. Bo Nix (ORE), RFr. Dematrius Davis

Transfers in (2): Jr. Zach Calzada (TAMU), RFr. Robby Ashford (ORE)

Current (2): Jr. T.J. Finley, TFr. Holden Geriner

Incoming (0): None

Targets (0): None

The Skinny: The battle for the starting position will heat up with Friday’s scrimmage. Davis is the latest to transfer out after falling behind early. This position could have a couple of more twists and turns in the coming weeks.

RUNNING BACK

Transfers out (1): Gr. Shaun Shivers (IND)

Transfers in (0): None

Current (3): Jr. Tank Bigsby, So. Jarquez Hunter, So. Jordon Ingram

Incoming (1): TFr. Damari Alston

Targets (0): None

The Skinny: Walk-on Sean Jackson, who played in all 13 games last season, gives Auburn more depth here than it looks, but the Tigers could benefit from a transfer to shore up the group.

WIDE RECEIVER

Transfers out (2): Jr. Elijah Canion (PUR), Jr. Kobe Hudson (UCF)

Transfers in (0): None

Current (7): Gr. Shedrick Jackson, Jr. Ze’Vian Capers, Jr. Ja’Varrius Johnson, Jr. Malcolm Johnson Jr., So. J.J. Evans, RFr. Ta’Varish Dawson, TFr. Jay Fair

Incoming (2): TFr. Omari Kelly, TFr. Camden Brown

Targets (1): Corey Rucker (ASU)

The Skinny: Jackson provides leadership and experience. Ja’Varrius originally put his name in the portal before deciding to return, which was also a boost to the group. The three signees will have an opportunity to play right away, especially Fair, who enrolled in January. This position desperately needs an injection of talent via the portal.

TIGHT END

Transfers out (0): None

Transfers in (0): None

Current (6): Gr. John Samuel Shenker, Jr. Luke Deal, Jr. Tyler Fromm, Jr. Brandon Frazier, So. Landen King, TFr. Micah Riley-Ducker

Incoming (0): None

Targets (0): None

The Skinny: With the return of Shenker, this is one of the most talented and deepest positions on the team and should remain that way for at least another season.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Transfers out (1): Gr. Tashawn Manning (KEN)

Transfers in (0): None

Current (15): Gr. Nick Brahms, Gr. Austin Troxell, Gr. Brandon Council, Gr. Brenden Coffey, Gr. Alec Jackson, Sr. Kilian Zierer, Sr. Jalil Irvin, Sr. Kameron Stutts, Jr. Keiondre Jones, So. Jeremiah Wright, So. Tate Johnson, So. Avery Jernigan, RFr. Colby Smith, RFr. Garner Langlo, TFr. Eston Harris

Incoming (0): None

Targets (0): None

The Skinny: Even with the return of eight players with a combined 121 college starts, Auburn could desperately use a couple of transfers to upgrade the talent level. It also needs linemen with more than a year of eligibility left. Right now, AU is scheduled to return just seven OL for 2023.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Transfers out (7): Sr. Caleb Johnson, Sr. Dre Butler (LIB), So. Daniel Foster-Allen (USA), RFr. Lee Hunter (UCF), Jr. J.J. Pegues (OM), RFr. Ian Matthews (MIZ), RFr. Marquis Robinson

Transfers in (1): So. Jayson Jones (ORE)

Current (6): Gr. Marquis Burks, Jr. Colby Wooden, Jr. Marcus Harris, Jr. Zeke Walker, So. Jeffrey M’ba, RFr. Tobechi Okoli

Incoming (1): TFr. Enyce Sledge

Targets (1): Mike Lockhart (GT)

The Skinny: Even with all the recent defections, Auburn has eight players for 2022, which leaves a solid two-deep along with two swing players. Getting Wooden and Burks back, and adding Jones was a big boost. AU will pursue at least one DL in the portal.

EDGE

Transfers out (1): Jr. Romello Height (USC)

Transfers in (0): None

Current (3): Sr. Derick Hall, Sr. Eku Leota, RFr. Dylan Brooks

Incoming (0): None at this time

Targets (1): JD Coleman (JSU)

The Skinny: With Hall and Leota returning, Auburn has two experienced and talented edge rushers. Depth is a big issue, however, and the Tigers would like to add one or two from the portal. AU needs to develop some young edge players so this position has to be a high priority for the 2023 class.

LINEBACKER

Transfers out (0): None

Transfers in (1): Sr. Eugene Asante (UNC)

Current (7): Sr. Owen Pappoe, Jr. Wesley Steiner, Jr. Cam Riley, Jr. Desmond Tisdol, Jr. Kameron Brown, So. Joko Willis, TFr. Powell Gordon

Incoming (1): TFr. Robert Woodyard

Targets (0): None

The Skinny: The return of Pappoe is a boost for this position. He’ll lead an inexperienced group with several having an opportunity to take a big steps forward this spring. Asante, who enrolled in January, will help fill the loss of Zakoby McClain and is a potential starter.

CORNERBACK AND NICKEL

Transfers out (2): Gr. Dreshun Miller, Jr. Ro Torrence

Transfers in (1): D.J. James (ORE)

Current (5): Sr. Nehemiah Pritchett, Jr. Jaylin Simpson, Jr. Donovan Kaufman, RFr. A.D. Diamond, TFr. JaDarian Rhym,

Incoming (2): Jr. Keionte Scott, TFr. Austin Ausberry

Targets (0): None

The Skinny: James was a big addition who will compete for a starting position right away. The additions of Scott, Ausberry and Rhym in the days before Signing Day were a key to this class. All three should play this fall. Rhym is a corner, Scott could play corner or nickel, and Ausberry any of the three positions in the secondary. Kaufman is the presumed starter at nickel. This position has talent, experience and depth.

SAFETY

Transfers out (3): So. Ladarius Tennison (OM), RFr. Ahmari Harvey (GT)

Transfers in (0): None

Current (3): Jr. Zion Puckett, So. Cayden Bridges, TFr. Caleb Wooden

Limbo (1): So. Eric Reed Jr.

Incoming (1): Jr. Marquise Gilbert

Targets (0): None at this time

The Skinny: Puckett returns with starting experience but AU needs to develop another starter. That could come from newcomers Gilbert or Wooden, Bridges or even Kaufman, who is currently working at nickel. Reed put his name in and then withdrew it from the portal, but he’s not on AU’s spring roster and not expected to return. AU should look for a talented safety from the portal to upgrade the talent and depth here.