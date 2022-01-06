Tracking the transfers

The Skinny : The Nix departure means Auburn will bring in a transfer quarterback to compete with Finley for the starting position next season. AU may also bring in a second portal QB as an insurance plan sort of like Grant Loy the past couple of years.

Below is a look at the transfers by position and the impact each has had on the depth chart.

AUBURN | The transfer portal for the 2021-22 season is just starting to heat up and Auburn already has 10 departures and one incoming since the end of the regular season.

RUNNING BACK

Transfers out (1): Gr. Shaun Shivers (IND)

Transfers in (0): None

Returning (3): Jr. Tank Bigsby, So. Jarquez Hunter, So. Jordon Ingram

Incoming (1): TFr. Damari Alston

The Skinny: This position appears pretty stable going into the offseason with the possibility of adding another running back in the late signing period. This list also doesn’t include walk-on Sean Jackson, who played in all 13 games last season.

WIDE RECEIVER

Transfers out (2): Jr. Elijah Canion (PUR), Jr. Kobe Hudson

Transfers in (0): None

Returning (6): Gr. Shedrick Jackson, Jr. Ze’Vian Capers, Jr. Ja’Varrius Johnson, Jr. Malcolm Johnson Jr., So. J.J. Evans, RFr. Ta’Varish Dawson

Incoming (3): TFr. Jay Fair, TFr. Omari Kelly, TFr. Camden Brown

The Skinny: The loss of Canion was expected; Hudson was a surprise, but so was Jackson electing to return. Jackson will provide some much-needed leadership to the group, which still needs an injection of talent. The three signees, especially Brown and Fair, will have an opportunity to play right away, but Auburn needs to bring in more immediate help via the portal.

TIGHT END

Transfers out (0): None

Transfers in (0): None

Returning (5): Gr. John Samuel Shenker, Jr. Luke Deal, Jr. Tyler Fromm, Jr. Brandon Frazier, So. Landen King

Incoming (1): TFr. Micah Riley-Ducker

The Skinny: With the return of Shenker, this is one of the most talented and deep positions on the team. Wouldn't be surprised to see more two tight end sets this fall with so many quality players at this position.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Transfers out (1): Gr. Tashawn Manning (KEN)

Transfers in (0): None

Returning (8): Sr. Kilian Zierer, Sr. Jalil Irvin, Sr. Kameron Stutts, Jr. Keiondre Jones, So. Tate Johnson, So. Avery Jernigan, RFr. Colby Smith, RFr. Garner Langlo

Incoming (1): TFr. Eston Harris

The Skinny: This will be a key position during the offseason and it’s certainly possible that one or more graduates could return for a final season such as Austin Troxell, Brendan Coffey or Nick Brahms. AU will pursue multiple linemen in the portal and could lose more transfers out in the coming months. AU would also like to add one or two signees in the late period if the right ones are available.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Transfers out (2): Sr. Caleb Johnson, Sr. Dre Butler

Transfers in (1): So. Jayson Jones (ORE)

Returning (11): Gr. Marquis Burks, Jr. Colby Wooden, Jr. Marcus Harris, Jr. Zeke Walker, Jr. J.J. Pegues, So. Jeremiah Wright, So. Daniel Foster-Allen, RFr. Marquis Robinson, RFr. Ian Matthews, RFr. Lee Hunter, RFr. Tobechi Okoli

Incoming (3): Jr. Jeffrey M’ba, TFr. Enyce Sledge, TFr. Caden Story

The Skinny: With Wooden and Burks electing to return, this is a major position of strength for Auburn. Jones fills a big need at noseguard. More attrition is certainly possible here because that’s a lot of defensive linemen for three positions. I’m expecting Wright to move to the offensive line but leaving him here until it’s official.

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER AND EDGE

Transfers out (0): None

Transfers in (0): None

Returning (5): Sr. Derick Hall, Sr. Eku Leota, Jr. Romello Height, Jr. Cam Riley, RFr. Dylan Brooks

Incoming (0): None

The Skinny: With Hall returning, this is another stacked position on defense. The Tigers do need to develop some younger pass rushers so finding one in the late period or adding a couple in the 2023 class will be a priority.

INSIDE LINEBACKER

Transfers out (0): None

Transfers in (0): None

Returning (5): Sr. Owen Pappoe, Jr. Wesley Steiner, Jr. Desmond Tisdol, Jr. Kameron Brown, So. Joko Willis

Incoming (2): TFr. Powell Gordon, TFr. Robert Woodyard

The Skinny: The return of Pappoe is a boost for this position. He’ll lead an inexperienced group. The Tigers are looking to add a middle linebacker in the portal, but the late addition of Woodyard and how well Steiner and Tisdol develop could have a bearing on that potential move.

CORNERBACK AND NICKEL

Transfers out (1): Gr. Dreshun Miller

Transfers in (0): None

Returning (4): Sr. Nehemiah Pritchett, Jr. Jaylin Simpson, Jr. Ro Torrence, RFr. A.D. Diamond

Incoming (3): Jr. Keionte Scott, TFr. JaDarian Rhym, TFr. Austin Ausberry

The Skinny: The additions of Scott, Ausberry and Rhym in the days before Signing Day were a key to this class. All three should play this fall. Rhym is a corner, Scott could play corner or nickel, and Ausberry any of the three positions in the secondary. Auburn could seek a transfer corner for more depth/experience.

SAFETY

Transfers out (2): So. Ladarius Tennison (OM), RFr. Ahmari Harvey

Transfers in (0): None

Returning (4): Jr. Zion Puckett, Jr. Donovan Kaufman, So. Eric Reed Jr., RFr. Cayden Bridges

Incoming (2): Jr. Marquise Gilbert, TFr. Caleb Wooden

The Skinny: This position appears to be in fairly good shape with Puckett and Kaufman returning with starting experience. Both Gilbert and Wooden could play next fall. Perhaps a talented safety from the portal could upgrade the talent and depth here.