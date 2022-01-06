Tracking the transfers
AUBURN | The transfer portal for the 2021-22 season is just starting to heat up and Auburn already has 10 departures and one incoming since the end of the regular season.
Below is a look at the transfers by position and the impact each has had on the depth chart.
QUARTERBACK
Transfers out (1): Sr. Bo Nix (ORE)
Transfers in (0): None
Returning (2): Jr. T.J. Finley, RFr. Dematrius Davis
Incoming (1): TFr. Holden Geriner
The Skinny: The Nix departure means Auburn will bring in a transfer quarterback to compete with Finley for the starting position next season. AU may also bring in a second portal QB as an insurance plan sort of like Grant Loy the past couple of years.
RUNNING BACK
Transfers out (1): Gr. Shaun Shivers (IND)
Transfers in (0): None
Returning (3): Jr. Tank Bigsby, So. Jarquez Hunter, So. Jordon Ingram
Incoming (1): TFr. Damari Alston
The Skinny: This position appears pretty stable going into the offseason with the possibility of adding another running back in the late signing period. This list also doesn’t include walk-on Sean Jackson, who played in all 13 games last season.
WIDE RECEIVER
Transfers out (2): Jr. Elijah Canion (PUR), Jr. Kobe Hudson
Transfers in (0): None
Returning (6): Gr. Shedrick Jackson, Jr. Ze’Vian Capers, Jr. Ja’Varrius Johnson, Jr. Malcolm Johnson Jr., So. J.J. Evans, RFr. Ta’Varish Dawson
Incoming (3): TFr. Jay Fair, TFr. Omari Kelly, TFr. Camden Brown
The Skinny: The loss of Canion was expected; Hudson was a surprise, but so was Jackson electing to return. Jackson will provide some much-needed leadership to the group, which still needs an injection of talent. The three signees, especially Brown and Fair, will have an opportunity to play right away, but Auburn needs to bring in more immediate help via the portal.
TIGHT END
Transfers out (0): None
Transfers in (0): None
Returning (5): Gr. John Samuel Shenker, Jr. Luke Deal, Jr. Tyler Fromm, Jr. Brandon Frazier, So. Landen King
Incoming (1): TFr. Micah Riley-Ducker
The Skinny: With the return of Shenker, this is one of the most talented and deep positions on the team. Wouldn't be surprised to see more two tight end sets this fall with so many quality players at this position.
OFFENSIVE LINE
Transfers out (1): Gr. Tashawn Manning (KEN)
Transfers in (0): None
Returning (8): Sr. Kilian Zierer, Sr. Jalil Irvin, Sr. Kameron Stutts, Jr. Keiondre Jones, So. Tate Johnson, So. Avery Jernigan, RFr. Colby Smith, RFr. Garner Langlo
Incoming (1): TFr. Eston Harris
The Skinny: This will be a key position during the offseason and it’s certainly possible that one or more graduates could return for a final season such as Austin Troxell, Brendan Coffey or Nick Brahms. AU will pursue multiple linemen in the portal and could lose more transfers out in the coming months. AU would also like to add one or two signees in the late period if the right ones are available.
DEFENSIVE LINE
Transfers out (2): Sr. Caleb Johnson, Sr. Dre Butler
Transfers in (1): So. Jayson Jones (ORE)
Returning (11): Gr. Marquis Burks, Jr. Colby Wooden, Jr. Marcus Harris, Jr. Zeke Walker, Jr. J.J. Pegues, So. Jeremiah Wright, So. Daniel Foster-Allen, RFr. Marquis Robinson, RFr. Ian Matthews, RFr. Lee Hunter, RFr. Tobechi Okoli
Incoming (3): Jr. Jeffrey M’ba, TFr. Enyce Sledge, TFr. Caden Story
The Skinny: With Wooden and Burks electing to return, this is a major position of strength for Auburn. Jones fills a big need at noseguard. More attrition is certainly possible here because that’s a lot of defensive linemen for three positions. I’m expecting Wright to move to the offensive line but leaving him here until it’s official.
OUTSIDE LINEBACKER AND EDGE
Transfers out (0): None
Transfers in (0): None
Returning (5): Sr. Derick Hall, Sr. Eku Leota, Jr. Romello Height, Jr. Cam Riley, RFr. Dylan Brooks
Incoming (0): None
The Skinny: With Hall returning, this is another stacked position on defense. The Tigers do need to develop some younger pass rushers so finding one in the late period or adding a couple in the 2023 class will be a priority.
INSIDE LINEBACKER
Transfers out (0): None
Transfers in (0): None
Returning (5): Sr. Owen Pappoe, Jr. Wesley Steiner, Jr. Desmond Tisdol, Jr. Kameron Brown, So. Joko Willis
Incoming (2): TFr. Powell Gordon, TFr. Robert Woodyard
The Skinny: The return of Pappoe is a boost for this position. He’ll lead an inexperienced group. The Tigers are looking to add a middle linebacker in the portal, but the late addition of Woodyard and how well Steiner and Tisdol develop could have a bearing on that potential move.
CORNERBACK AND NICKEL
Transfers out (1): Gr. Dreshun Miller
Transfers in (0): None
Returning (4): Sr. Nehemiah Pritchett, Jr. Jaylin Simpson, Jr. Ro Torrence, RFr. A.D. Diamond
Incoming (3): Jr. Keionte Scott, TFr. JaDarian Rhym, TFr. Austin Ausberry
The Skinny: The additions of Scott, Ausberry and Rhym in the days before Signing Day were a key to this class. All three should play this fall. Rhym is a corner, Scott could play corner or nickel, and Ausberry any of the three positions in the secondary. Auburn could seek a transfer corner for more depth/experience.
SAFETY
Transfers out (2): So. Ladarius Tennison (OM), RFr. Ahmari Harvey
Transfers in (0): None
Returning (4): Jr. Zion Puckett, Jr. Donovan Kaufman, So. Eric Reed Jr., RFr. Cayden Bridges
Incoming (2): Jr. Marquise Gilbert, TFr. Caleb Wooden
The Skinny: This position appears to be in fairly good shape with Puckett and Kaufman returning with starting experience. Both Gilbert and Wooden could play next fall. Perhaps a talented safety from the portal could upgrade the talent and depth here.