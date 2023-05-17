Below is a look at the transfers by position and the impact each has had on the depth chart.

The Tigers have now totaled 18 incoming and 20 outgoing transfers since the end of last season and are in the market for more.

QUARTERBACK

Transfers out (2): Zach Calzada (IW), T.J. Finley (TSU)

Transfers in (1): Payton Thorne (MIST)

Current (2): So. Robby Ashford, RFr. Holden Geriner

Incoming (1): TFr. Hank Brown

The Skinny: Auburn finally got its quarterback in Thorne, who brings 26 career starts, plenty of experience running a RPO offense and a track record of leadership. He’s an excellent fit for what Hugh Freeze and Philip Montgomery need to lead the offense this fall. He'll have all summer to learn AU’s version of the RPO offense and work with the receiver corps. He’ll compete with Ashford and Geriner for the starting position this fall.

RUNNING BACK

Transfers out (1): Jordon Ingram (TROY)

Transfers in (1): Brian Battie (USF)**

Current (3): Jr. Jarquez Hunter, So. Damari Alston, So. Sean Jackson

Incoming (1): TFr. Jeremiah Cobb

The Skinny: Hunter has taken a leadership role at the position and is the No. 1 option. Alston was one of AU’s most improved players this spring and looks to continue an excellent string of running backs. Battie also impressed the spring and should be back in July after undergoing surgery. Jackson had a good spring and Cobb is scheduled to arrive at the end of May.

WIDE RECEIVER

Transfers out (5): J.J. Evans (UNA), Ze’Vian Capers (WKU), Dazalin Worsham (UAB), Tar’Varish Dawson (COLO), Landen King (UTAH)

Transfers in (3): Nick Mardner (CIN)**, Caleb Burton (OHST), Jyaire Shorter (NT)

Current (6): Sr. Ja’Varrius Johnson, Jr. Malcolm Johnson, Jr. Koy Moore, So. Camden Brown, So. Omari Kelly, So. Jay Fair

Incoming (2): TFr. Daquayvious Sorey, TFr. J.C. Hart

The Skinny: Auburn needed more speed and big-play ability on the outside and got that with Burton and Shorter. Choosing the Tigers Tuesday, Shorter averaged an FBS-best 27.2 yards per catch last season. Ja’Varrius Johnson is a proven playmaker in the slot. Marcus Johnson missed spring with an injury but is expected back this summer and could provide another deep threat. Brown, Moore and Mardner got a lot of work with the first-team this spring while Fair and Kelly showed improvement. Sorey could help out and Hart, who signed as a cornerback, will get an early look at receiver.

TIGHT END

Transfers out (0): None

Transfers in (1): Rivaldo Fairweather (FIU)**

Current (4): Sr. Luke Deal, Sr. Tyler Fromm, Sr. Brandon Frazier, RFr. Micah Riley-Ducker

Incoming (0): None

The Skinny: This is one of AU’s strongest positions. Fairweather lived up to his playmaking billing this spring and will be a top receiving target. Deal and Fromm will be key parts of the offense. With three seniors, the position will be a big priority in the 2024 class.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Transfers out (2): Keiondre Jones (FSU), Colby Smith (TROY)

Transfers in (4): Dillon Wade (TULSA)**, Gunner Britton (WKU)**, Avery Jones (ECU)**, Jaden Muskrat (TULSA)

Current (6): Sr. Jalil Irvin, Sr. Kameron Stutts, Jr. Jeremiah Wright, Jr. Tate Johnson, So. Garner Langlo, RFr. E.J. Harris

Incoming (5): Jr. Izavion Miller**, TFr. Bradyn Joiner**, TFr. Connor Lew**, TFr. Clay Wedin**, TFr. Tyler Johnson

The Skinny: The offensive line was by far AU’s most improved position this fall with the transfers and newcomers playing a big part. Wade and Britton at the tackles and Jones at center all finished spring with the first-team. The competition at guard should be fierce this fall with Stutts, Wright, Johnson, Lew and now Muskrat all in contention. Miller can play right tackle or guard and is improving at a fast pace.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Transfers out (3): Marquis Robinson, Jeffrey M’Ba (PUR), Tobechi Okoli

Transfers in (3): Mosiah Nasili-Kite (MARY)**, Lawrence Johnson (PUR)**, Justin Rogers (UK)**

Current (4): Sr. Marcus Harris, Jr. Zeke Walker, Jr. Jayson Jones, RFr. Enyce Sledge

Incoming (4): TFr. Wilky Denaud**, TFr. Stephen Johnson**, Quientrail Jamison-Travis, TFr. Darron Reed

The Skinny: The three transfers were crucial with Rogers and Nasili-Kite probable starters or key backups. Johnson will have an important role too. Harris had a strong spring and can start at either tackle or end. Jones showed improvement and more help is on the way from JUCO All-American signee Jamison-Travis. M’Ba was the only portal loss that projected as a regular contributor this fall.

JACK LINEBACKER

Transfers out (2): Joko Willis (UNK), Dylan Brooks (KAN)

Transfers in (2): Sr. Elijah McAllister (VAN)**, Jalen McLeod (APST)

Current (0): None

Incoming (2): TFr. Keldric Faulk**, TFr. Brenton Williams**

The Skinny: McLeod is a huge addition and should be an impact player this fall. Faulk excelled this spring and is a future star. Williams looks like he can help out and McAllister should be dependable as a starter or key backup.

INSIDE LINEBACKER

Transfers out (3): Desmond Tisdol (FAU), Kameron Brown (CHAT), Powell Gordon

Transfers in (3): DeMario Tolan (LSU)**, Austin Keys (OM)**, Larry Nixon III (NT)

Current (4): Sr. Wesley Steiner, Jr. Cam Riley, Jr. Eugene Asante, RFr. Robert Woodyard

Incoming (0): None

The Skinny: The newest addition, Nixon, projects as a Will and could line up next to Keys, who will play the Mike ‘backer. Riley can play either inside position but the addition of Nixon could allow him to move to Jack. Steiner showed improvement this spring and Woodyard is ready to play after a strong spring and overcoming an injury. Tolan and Asante should have a role on defense.

CORNERBACK AND NICKEL

Transfers out (1): A.D. Diamond (UAB)

Transfers in (0): None

Current (6): Sr. Nehemiah Pritchett, Sr. D.J. James, Jr. Keionte Scott, Jr. Donovan Kaufman, So. J.D. Rhym, So. Caleb Wooden

Incoming (3): TFr. Kayin Lee**, TFr. Colton Hood, TFr. Tyler Scott

The Skinny: Cornerback is thin but has plenty of talent and experience with Pritchett and James, the projected starters, and Rhym and Lee. Rhym missed spring with an injury but is expected back this summer. Lee was a standout and looks like a future star. The two freshman coming in will have a chance to play early. At nickel, Scott is a standout with Kaufman and Wooden providing plenty of support. There are a lot of interchangeable parts in AU’s secondary including Kaufman and Wooden, who can play safety.

SAFETY

Transfers out (1): Craig McDonald (MIN)

Transfers in (0): None

Current (5): Sr. Zion Puckett, Sr. Jaylin Simpson, Jr. Marquise Gilbert, So. Cayden Bridges, RFr. Austin Ausberry

Incoming (3): TFr. Terrance Love, TFr. Sylvester Smith, TFr. C.J. Johnson

The Skinny: Puckett and Simpson are the projected starters and compliment each other well. Gilbert stepped up this spring and should be a key backup. Bridges has starting experience while Ausberry could play nickel or safety. Incoming signees Love and/or Johnson could project as a future linebackers if they keep growing.

** — enrolled

TOTALS

Transfers out: 20

Transfers in: 18

Current: 63 (includes enrolled + two kickers)

Incoming: 18 (high school signees + spring transfers)

Estimated scholarship players: 81