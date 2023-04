Below is a look at the transfers by position and the impact each has had on the depth chart.

The Tigers have totaled 12 incoming and 13 outgoing transfers since the end of last season. Players can enter the portal from April 15-30 and exit at anytime.

AUBURN | The transfer portal for spring of 2023 is up and running as Auburn looks to boost its roster for the upcoming season.

QUARTERBACK

Transfers out (1): Zach Calzada (IW)

Transfers in (0): None

Current (3): Jr. T.J. Finley, So. Robby Ashford, RFr. Holden Geriner

Incoming (1): TFr. Hank Brown

The Skinny: Auburn is hoping to bring in at least one transfer quarterback in the spring period. Robby Ashford came out of spring drills as the projected starter barring any addition. Geriner showed improvement. Finley could enter the portal this spring.

RUNNING BACK

Transfers out (1): Jordon Ingram (Troy)

Transfers in (1): Brian Battie (USF)**

Current (3): Jr. Jarquez Hunter, So. Damari Alston, So. Sean Jackson

Incoming (1): TFr. Jeremiah Cobb

The Skinny: Hunter has taken a leadership role at the position and is the No. 1 option. Alston was one of AU’s most improved players this spring and looks to continue an excellent string of running backs. Battie also impressed the spring and should be back in July after undergoing surgery. Jackson had a good spring and Cobb is scheduled to arrive at the end of May.

WIDE RECEIVER

Transfers out (4): J.J. Evans (UNA), Ze’Vian Capers (WKU), Dazalin Worsham (UAB), Tar’Varish Dawson

Transfers in (1): Nick Mardner (CIN)**

Current (7): Sr. Ja’Varrius Johnson, Jr. Malcolm Johnson, Jr. Koy Moore, So. Landen King, So. Camden Brown, So. Omari Kelly, So. Jay Fair

Incoming (1-2): TFr. Daquayvious Sorey, TFr. J.C. Hart

The Skinny: Ja’Varrius Johnson is a playmaker in the slot, but the Tigers need the same from the outside positions. Marcus Johnson missed spring with an injury but is expected back this summer and could provide more of a deep threat. Brown, Moore and Mardner got a lot of work with the first-team this spring while Fair and Kelly showed improvement. Sorey could help out and Hart, who signed as a cornerback, will get an early look at receiver. Auburn is seeking more help in the portal.

TIGHT END

Transfers out (0): None

Transfers in (1): Rivaldo Fairweather (FIU)**

Current (4): Sr. Luke Deal, Sr. Tyler Fromm, Sr. Brandon Frazier, RFr. Micah Riley-Ducker

Incoming (0): None

The Skinny: This is one of AU’s strongest positions. Fairweather lived up to his playmaking billing this spring and will be a top receiving target. Deal and Fromm will be key parts of the offense. With three seniors, the position will be a big priority in the 2024 class.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Transfers out (1): Keiondre Jones (FSU)

Transfers in (3): Dillon Wade (TULSA)**, Gunner Britton (WKU)**, Avery Jones (ECU)**

Current (7): Sr. Jalil Irvin, Sr. Kameron Stutts, Jr. Jeremiah Wright, Jr. Tate Johnson, So. Colby Smith, So. Garner Langlo, RFr. E.J. Harris

Incoming (5): Jr. Izavion Miller**, TFr. Bradyn Joiner**, TFr. Connor Lew**, TFr. Clay Wedin**, TFr. Tyler Johnson

The Skinny: The offensive line was by far AU’s most improved position this fall with the transfers and newcomers playing a big part. Wade and Britton at the tackles and Jones at center all finished spring with the first-team. The competition at guard should be fierce this fall with Stutts, Wright, Johnson and Lew all in contention and with AU pursuing another guard in the portal. Miller can play right tackle or guard and is improving at a fast pace.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Transfers out (2): Marquis Robinson, Jeffrey M’Ba

Transfers in (3): Mosiah Nasili-Kite (MARY)**, Lawrence Johnson (PUR)**, Justin Rogers (UK)**

Current (5): Sr. Marcus Harris, Jr. Zeke Walker, Jr. Jayson Jones, So. Tobechi Okoli, RFr. Enyce Sledge

Incoming (4): TFr. Wilky Denaud**, TFr. Stephen Johnson**, Quientrail Jamison-Travis, TFr. Darron Reed

The Skinny: The three transfers were crucial with Rogers and Nasili-Kite probable starters or key backups. Johnson will have an important role too. Harris had a strong spring and can start at either tackle or end. Jones showed improvement and more help is on the way from JUCO All-American signee Jamison-Travis.

JACK LINEBACKER

Transfers out (1): Joko Willis (UNK)

Transfers in (1): Sr. Elijah McAllister (VAN)**

Current (1): So. Dylan Brooks

Incoming (2): TFr. Keldric Faulk**, TFr. Brenton Williams**

The Skinny: Faulk excelled this spring and is a future star. Williams looks like he can help out and McAllister should be dependable as a starter or top backup. This is a position that could use some immediate help from the portal.

INSIDE LINEBACKER

Transfers out (2): Desmond Tisdol, Kameron Brown (CHAT)

Transfers in (2): DeMario Tolan (LSU)**, Austin Keys (OM)**

Current (5): Sr. Wesley Steiner, Jr. Cam Riley, Jr. Eugene Asante, RFr. Powell Gordon, RFr. Robert Woodyard

Incoming (0): None

The Skinny: Keys stepped in and should start or play significantly at the Mike ‘backer. Steiner was another of AU’s most improved players this spring and Riley can start or be a key backup at Mike or Will. Woodyard is ready to play after a strong spring and overcoming an injury while Tolan and Asante should have a role on defense.

CORNERBACK AND NICKEL

Transfers out (1): A.D. Diamond (UAB)

Transfers in (0): None

Current (6): Sr. Nehemiah Pritchett, Sr. D.J. James, Jr. Keionte Scott, Jr. Donovan Kaufman, So. J.D. Rhym, So. Caleb Wooden,

Incoming (3-4): TFr. Kayin Lee**, TFr. Colton Hood, TFr. Tyler Scott, Hart

The Skinny: Cornerback is thin but has plenty of talent and experience with Pritchett and James, the projected starters, and Rhym and Lee. Rhym missed spring with an injury but is expected back this summer. Lee was a standout and looks like a future star. The two freshman coming in will have a chance to play and Hart is expected to get a look at receiver and corner. At nickel, Scott is a standout with Kaufman and Wooden providing plenty of support. There are a lot of interchangeable parts in AU’s secondary including Kaufman and Wooden, who can play safety.

SAFETY

Transfers out (0): None

Transfers in (0): None

Current (6): Sr. Zion Puckett, Sr. Jaylin Simpson, Jr. Marquise Gilbert, So. Craig McDonald, So. Cayden Bridges, RFr. Austin Ausberry Incoming (3): TFr. Terrance Love, TFr. Sylvester Smith, TFr. C.J. Johnson

The Skinny: Puckett and Simpson are the projected starters and compliment each other well. Gilbert stepped up this spring and should be a key backup. Bridges has starting experience while Ausberry could play nickel or safety. Love and/or Johnson could project as a future linebackers if they keep growing.

** — enrolled

TOTALS

Transfers out: 13

Transfers in: 12

Current: 70 (includes enrolled + two kickers)

Incoming: 12 (high school + JUCO signees)