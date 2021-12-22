Tracking the transfers
AUBURN | The transfer portal for the 2021-22 season is starting to heat up and Auburn already has seven departures since the end of the regular season.
Below is a look at the transfers by position and the impact each has had on the depth chart.
** An important note: This feature is looking ahead to 2022 so I’ve already moved the player’s experience up a year and there could be several graduates that are not listed that could opt to return.
QUARTERBACK
Transfers out (1): Sr. Bo Nix (Oregon)
Transfers in (0): None
Returning (2): Jr. T.J. Finley, RFr. Dematrius Davis
Incoming (1): TFr. Holden Geriner
The Skinny: The Nix move means Auburn is likely to bring in a transfer quarterback to compete with Finley for the starting position next season. AU may also bring in a second portal QB as an insurance plan sort of like Grant Loy the past couple of years.
RUNNING BACK
Transfers out (1): Gr. Shaun Shivers (Indiana)
Transfers in (0): None
Returning (3): Jr. Tank Bigsby, So. Jarquez Hunter, So. Jordon Ingram
Incoming (1): TFr. Damari Alston
The Skinny: This position appears pretty stable going into the offseason with the possibility of adding another running back in the late signing period. This list also doesn’t include walk-on Sean Jackson, who played in all 12 games this fall.
WIDE RECEIVER
Transfers out (1): Jr. Elijah Canion (Purdue)
Transfers in (0): None
Returning (6): Jr. Kobe Hudson, Jr. Ze’Vian Capers, Jr. Ja’Varrius Johnson, Jr. Malcolm Johnson Jr., So. J.J. Evans, RFr. Ta’Varish Dawson
Incoming (3): TFr. Jay Fair, TFr. Omari Kelly, TFr. Camden Brown
The Skinny: It’s fair to expect above average turnover at this position. More players could opt into the portal and AU will likely pursue at least one transfer receiver. Brown was a huge Signing Day addition to the 2022 class.
TIGHT END
Transfers out (0): None
Transfers in (0): None
Returning (4): Jr. Luke Deal, Jr. Tyler Fromm, Jr. Brandon Frazier, So. Landen King
Incoming (1): TFr. Micah Riley-Ducker
The Skinny: This appears to be a position of strength and it’s possible Gr. John Samuel Shenker could also return.
OFFENSIVE LINE
Transfers out (1): Gr. Tashawn Manning (Kentucky)
Transfers in (0): None
Returning (8): Sr. Kilian Zierer, Sr. Jalil Irvin, Sr. Kameron Stutts, Jr. Keiondre Jones, So. Tate Johnson, So. Avery Jernigan, RFr. Colby Smith, RFr. Garner Langlo
Incoming (1): TFr. Eston Harris
The Skinny: This will be a key position during the offseason and it’s certainly possible that one or more graduates could return for a final season such as Alec Jackson, Brendan Coffey or Nick Brahms. AU will purse multiple linemen in the portal and could lose more transfers out in the coming months. AU would also like to add one or two signees in the late period if the right ones are available.
DEFENSIVE LINE
Transfers out (1): Sr. Caleb Johnson
Transfers in (0): None
Returning (11): Sr. Dre Butler, Jr. Colby Wooden, Jr. Marcus Harris, Jr. Zeke Walker, Jr. J.J. Pegues, So. Jeremiah Wright, So. Daniel Foster-Allen, RFr. Marquis Robinson, RFr. Ian Matthews, RFr. Lee Hunter, RFr. Tobechi Okoli
Incoming (3): Jr. Jeffrey M’ba, TFr. Enyce Sledge, TFr. Caden Story
The Skinny: I wouldn’t be surprised if AU had a little more attrition here. Fourteen is a lot of defensive linemen for three positions. Wright is a key player. He could be the starting noseguard next season or move back to offensive line and be a starting tackle. Wooden hasn’t made a decision to return or declare for the NFL Draft. If he leaves, AU could look to the portal for his replacement.
OUTSIDE LINEBACKER AND EDGE
Transfers out (0): None
Transfers in (0): None
Returning (5): Sr. Derick Hall, Sr. Eku Leota, Jr. Romello Height, Jr. Cam Riley, RFr. Dylan Brooks
Incoming (0): None
The Skinny: Hall has a decision to make for the 2022 NFL Draft and Height needs to have a good offseason in and out of football to reach his potential. AU could add an edge defender in the late period or via the portal.
INSIDE LINEBACKER
Transfers out (0): None
Transfers in (0): None
Returning (5): Sr. Owen Pappoe, Jr. Wesley Steiner, Jr. Desmond Tisdol, Jr. Kameron Brown, So. Joko Willis
Incoming (2): TFr. Powell Gordon, TFr. Robert Woodyard
The Skinny: The Tigers are looking to add a MLB in the portal, but the late addition of Woodyard and how well Steiner and Tisdol develop could have a bearing on that potential move.
CORNERBACK AND NICKEL
Transfers out (0): None
Transfers in (0): None
Returning (5): Gr. Dreshun Miller, Sr. Nehemiah Pritchett, Jr. Jaylin Simpson, Jr. Ro Torrence, RFr. A.D. Diamond
Incoming (3): Jr. Keionte Scott, TFr. JaDarian Rhym, TFr. Austin Ausberry
The Skinny: The additions of Scott, Ausberry and Rhym in the days before Signing Day were a key to this class. All three should play this fall. Rhym is a corner, Scott could play corner or nickel, and Ausberry any of the three positions in the secondary.
SAFETY
Transfers out (2): So. Ladarius Tennison (Ole Miss), RFr. Ahmari Harvey
Transfers in (0): None
Returning (5): Jr. Zion Puckett, Jr. Donovan Kaufman, So. Eric Reed Jr., RFr. Cayden Bridges
Incoming (2): Jr. Marquise Gilbert, TFr. Caleb Wooden
The Skinny: This position appears to be in fairly good shape with Puckett and Kaufman returning with starting experience. Both Gilbert and Wooden could play next fall.