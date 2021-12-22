Tracking the transfers

** An important note: This feature is looking ahead to 2022 so I’ve already moved the player’s experience up a year and there could be several graduates that are not listed that could opt to return.

Below is a look at the transfers by position and the impact each has had on the depth chart.

AUBURN | The transfer portal for the 2021-22 season is starting to heat up and Auburn already has seven departures since the end of the regular season.

QUARTERBACK

Transfers out (1): Sr. Bo Nix (Oregon)

Transfers in (0): None

Returning (2): Jr. T.J. Finley, RFr. Dematrius Davis

Incoming (1): TFr. Holden Geriner

The Skinny: The Nix move means Auburn is likely to bring in a transfer quarterback to compete with Finley for the starting position next season. AU may also bring in a second portal QB as an insurance plan sort of like Grant Loy the past couple of years.

RUNNING BACK

Transfers out (1): Gr. Shaun Shivers (Indiana)

Transfers in (0): None

Returning (3): Jr. Tank Bigsby, So. Jarquez Hunter, So. Jordon Ingram

Incoming (1): TFr. Damari Alston

The Skinny: This position appears pretty stable going into the offseason with the possibility of adding another running back in the late signing period. This list also doesn’t include walk-on Sean Jackson, who played in all 12 games this fall.

WIDE RECEIVER

Transfers out (1): Jr. Elijah Canion (Purdue)

Transfers in (0): None

Returning (6): Jr. Kobe Hudson, Jr. Ze’Vian Capers, Jr. Ja’Varrius Johnson, Jr. Malcolm Johnson Jr., So. J.J. Evans, RFr. Ta’Varish Dawson

Incoming (3): TFr. Jay Fair, TFr. Omari Kelly, TFr. Camden Brown

The Skinny: It’s fair to expect above average turnover at this position. More players could opt into the portal and AU will likely pursue at least one transfer receiver. Brown was a huge Signing Day addition to the 2022 class.

TIGHT END

Transfers out (0): None

Transfers in (0): None

Returning (4): Jr. Luke Deal, Jr. Tyler Fromm, Jr. Brandon Frazier, So. Landen King

Incoming (1): TFr. Micah Riley-Ducker

The Skinny: This appears to be a position of strength and it’s possible Gr. John Samuel Shenker could also return.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Transfers out (1): Gr. Tashawn Manning (Kentucky)

Transfers in (0): None

Returning (8): Sr. Kilian Zierer, Sr. Jalil Irvin, Sr. Kameron Stutts, Jr. Keiondre Jones, So. Tate Johnson, So. Avery Jernigan, RFr. Colby Smith, RFr. Garner Langlo

Incoming (1): TFr. Eston Harris

The Skinny: This will be a key position during the offseason and it’s certainly possible that one or more graduates could return for a final season such as Alec Jackson, Brendan Coffey or Nick Brahms. AU will purse multiple linemen in the portal and could lose more transfers out in the coming months. AU would also like to add one or two signees in the late period if the right ones are available.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Transfers out (1): Sr. Caleb Johnson

Transfers in (0): None

Returning (11): Sr. Dre Butler, Jr. Colby Wooden, Jr. Marcus Harris, Jr. Zeke Walker, Jr. J.J. Pegues, So. Jeremiah Wright, So. Daniel Foster-Allen, RFr. Marquis Robinson, RFr. Ian Matthews, RFr. Lee Hunter, RFr. Tobechi Okoli

Incoming (3): Jr. Jeffrey M’ba, TFr. Enyce Sledge, TFr. Caden Story

The Skinny: I wouldn’t be surprised if AU had a little more attrition here. Fourteen is a lot of defensive linemen for three positions. Wright is a key player. He could be the starting noseguard next season or move back to offensive line and be a starting tackle. Wooden hasn’t made a decision to return or declare for the NFL Draft. If he leaves, AU could look to the portal for his replacement.

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER AND EDGE

Transfers out (0): None

Transfers in (0): None

Returning (5): Sr. Derick Hall, Sr. Eku Leota, Jr. Romello Height, Jr. Cam Riley, RFr. Dylan Brooks

Incoming (0): None

The Skinny: Hall has a decision to make for the 2022 NFL Draft and Height needs to have a good offseason in and out of football to reach his potential. AU could add an edge defender in the late period or via the portal.

INSIDE LINEBACKER

Transfers out (0): None

Transfers in (0): None

Returning (5): Sr. Owen Pappoe, Jr. Wesley Steiner, Jr. Desmond Tisdol, Jr. Kameron Brown, So. Joko Willis

Incoming (2): TFr. Powell Gordon, TFr. Robert Woodyard

The Skinny: The Tigers are looking to add a MLB in the portal, but the late addition of Woodyard and how well Steiner and Tisdol develop could have a bearing on that potential move.

CORNERBACK AND NICKEL

Transfers out (0): None

Transfers in (0): None

Returning (5): Gr. Dreshun Miller, Sr. Nehemiah Pritchett, Jr. Jaylin Simpson, Jr. Ro Torrence, RFr. A.D. Diamond

Incoming (3): Jr. Keionte Scott, TFr. JaDarian Rhym, TFr. Austin Ausberry

The Skinny: The additions of Scott, Ausberry and Rhym in the days before Signing Day were a key to this class. All three should play this fall. Rhym is a corner, Scott could play corner or nickel, and Ausberry any of the three positions in the secondary.

SAFETY

Transfers out (2): So. Ladarius Tennison (Ole Miss), RFr. Ahmari Harvey

Transfers in (0): None

Returning (5): Jr. Zion Puckett, Jr. Donovan Kaufman, So. Eric Reed Jr., RFr. Cayden Bridges

Incoming (2): Jr. Marquise Gilbert, TFr. Caleb Wooden

The Skinny: This position appears to be in fairly good shape with Puckett and Kaufman returning with starting experience. Both Gilbert and Wooden could play next fall.