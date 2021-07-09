Tracking the transfers

Below is a look at the transfers by position and the impact each has had on the depth chart.

So far, the Tigers have lost 15 players, brought in nine from the portal and added a late JUCO defensive back signee.

AUBURN | Auburn has worked hard to upgrade its roster via the transfer portal and late signees since the end of the 2020 season.

QUARTERBACK

Transfers out (2): Cord Sandberg (EKU), Chayil Garnett (TSU)

Transfers in (1): TJ Finley (LSU)

Returning (3): Jr. Bo Nix, Sr. Grant Loy, TFr. Dematrius Davis

Incoming (0): None

The Skinny: Nix, a two-year returning starter, now has Finley, who started five SEC games last season, to provide real competition for the starting position. At the very least Finley gives AU a much more experienced backup, one with four years of eligibility left. Loy is a veteran backup and Davis should be ready to take a step forward after going through spring.

RUNNING BACK

Transfers out (3): DJ Williams (FSU), Mark-Antony Richards (UCF), Devan Barrett

Transfers in (1): Jordon Ingram (CMU)

Returning (2): So. Tank Bigsby, Sr. Shaun Shivers

Incoming (1): TFr. Jarquez Hunter

The Skinny: The depth at running back took a hit with the three losses, but is back in reasonably good shape with the addition of Ingram from Central Michigan and Hunter, a February signee. Bigsby is the star of this offense and Shivers has worked hard to become a quality backup. Hunter is a newcomer to watch.

WIDE RECEIVER

Transfers out (1): Hal Presley (BAY)

Transfers in (1): Demetris Robertson (UGA)

Returning (8): Sr. Shedrick Jackson, Sr. Caylin Newton, So. Ze’Vian Capers, So. Kobe Hudson, So. Elijah Canion, So. Ja’Varrius Johnson, So. Malcolm Johnson Jr., RFr. J.J. Evans

Incoming (1): TFr. Ta’varish Dawson

The Skinny: This position was impacted by the loss of AU’s three top receivers from last year to the NFL Draft. The inexperience and process of learning a new offense certainly showed during the spring game, and Robinson brings much-needed talent and experience.

TIGHT END

Transfers out (0): None

Transfers in (0): None

Returning (5): Sr. John Samuel Shenker, So. Luke Deal, So. Tyler Fromm, So. Brandon Frazier, TFr. Landen King

Incoming (0): None

The Skinny: The tight end position is as deep and talented as it’s been in nearly a decade and should be a focus of the Harsin/Bobo offense.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Transfers out (2): Kamaar Bell (FAU), Prince Sammons

Transfers in (0): None

Returning (14): Sr. Nick Brahms, Sr. Tashawn Manning, Sr. Brodarious Hamm, Sr. Alec Jackson, Sr. Austin Troxell, Sr. Brandon Council, Sr. Brenden Coffey, Jr. Jalil Irvin, Jr. Kameron Stutts, Jr. Kilian Zierer, So. Keiondre Jones, So. Tate Johnson, RFr. Avery Jernigan, TFr. Garner Langlo

Incoming (1): TFr. Colby Smith

The Skinny: Neither Bell or Sammons were in line for significant playing time this fall. With no additional attrition, Auburn will head into fall camp with 15 offensive linemen, which is more than enough from a depth standpoint. The possibility of upgrading the left tackle position via the portal now appears unlikely.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Transfers out (3): Daquan Newkirk (UF), Jaren Handy (IU), Jay Hardy

Transfers in (2): Sr. Tony Fair (UAB), Fr. Marcus Harris (KU)

Returning (10): Sr. Tyrone Truesdell, Sr. Marquis Burks, Jr. Caleb Johnson, Jr. Dre Butler, So. Colby Wooden, So. Zeke Walker, So. J.J. Pegues, So. Jeremiah Wright (injured), RFr. Daniel Foster-Allen, TFr. Lee Hunter

Incoming (2): TFr. Marquis Robinson, TFr. Ian Matthews

The Skinny: Auburn didn’t lose a lot of production with the losses of Newkirk, Handy and Hardy. Truesdell and Wooden are returning starters and having a total of 13 defensive tackles and ends is more than enough to completely fill out a depth chart. Burks finished spring with the first-team, Pegues made the move from tight end the final two weeks of spring and Hunter showed he has the potential to earn a spot in the playing rotation this fall. Add Fair, who could be the starting noseguard and Harris, a big-bodied defensive end, and AU’s defensive line has the potential to be better in 2021.

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER AND EDGE

Transfers out (1): Big Kat Bryant (UCF)

Transfers in (1): Jr. Eku Leota (NW)

Returning (6): Sr. T.D. Moultry, Sr. Chandler Wooten, Jr. Derick Hall, So. Romello Height, So. Cam Riley, RFr. Nick Curtis

Incoming (1): TFr. Dylan Brooks

The Skinny: Bryant wasn’t particularly productive playing Buck last season despite his experience. Hall could be poised for a breakout year. Leota and Brooks will bring a lot of speed and athleticism to the position and should contribute immediately. Wooten and Riley can both play inside linebacker too. There’s a lot of versatility built into AU’s front six so the depth is even better than it looks on paper.

INSIDE LINEBACKER

Transfers out (0): None

Transfers in (0): None

Returning (5): Sr. Zakoby McClain, Jr. Owen Pappoe, So. Wesley Steiner, So. Desmond Tisdol, So. Kameron Brown

Incoming (1): RFr. Joko Willis

The Skinny: McClain and Pappoe give Auburn one of the best pair of linebackers in the SEC. Steiner had a good spring and is on track to be a future starter. Willis will start out at the Will position and could become a key backup.

CORNERBACK AND NICKEL

Transfers out (2): Marco Domio (UCF), Kamal Hadden (UT)

Transfers in (2): Jr. Dreshun Miller (WVU), Sr. Bydarrius Knighten (SEMO)

Returning (6): Sr. Roger McCreary, Sr. Malcolm Askew, Jr. Nehemiah Pritchett, So. Jaylin Simpson

Incoming (2): TFr. Armani Diamond, So. Roterius Torrence

The Skinny: Domio and Hadden weren’t in line for a lot of playing time while Miller and Knighten will certainly be. Both join a defensive backfield with a lot of versatility. Miller is mainly a cornerback, who can play nickel, while Knighten can play both nickel and safety. McCreary and Simpson are the projected starters at cornerback and Pritchett at nickel. Pritchett can also play corner after starting 10 game there last season. Although listed at safety, both Ladarius Tennison and Zion Puckett can play nickel. Torrence, a late JUCO signee, is a big, physical corner that should be able to contribute immediately.

SAFETY

Transfers out (1): Chris Thompson Jr. (USC)

Transfers in (1): Fr. Donovan Kaufman (VU)

Returning (4): Sr. Smoke Monday, So. Ladarius Tennison, So. Zion Puckett, So. Eric Reed Jr., TFr. Ahmari Harvey

Incoming (2): TFr. Cayden Bridges, TFr. Juwon Gaston

The Skinny: Kaufman will push for a starting position and is an immediate upgrade over Thompson Jr. Monday and Tennison were the starters during the spring. Harvey and Puckett were both injured but are expected back this summer. Reed can play corner. Knighten can work in at safety too.