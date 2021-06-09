Tracking the transfers

Below is a look at the transfers by position and the impact each has had on the depth chart.

The deadline for players to enter the portal is July 1. That will move to May 1 for athletes in fall and winter sports in subsequent years.

So far, the Tigers have lost 13 players since the end of the 2020 season, brought in eight from the portal and added a JUCO defensive back signee last weekend.

AUBURN | Auburn has continued to upgrade its roster via the transfer portal and late signees and probably isn’t finished.

QUARTERBACK

Transfers out (2): Cord Sandberg (EKU), Chayil Garnett

Transfers in (1): TJ Finley (LSU)

Returning (3): Jr. Bo Nix, Sr. Grant Loy, TFr. Dematrius Davis

Incoming (0): None

The Skinny: Nix, a two-year returning starter, now has Finley, who started five SEC games last season, to provide real competition for the starting position. At the very least Finley gives AU a much more experienced backup, one with four years of eligibility left. Loy is a veteran backup and Davis should be ready to take a step forward after going through spring.

RUNNING BACK

Transfers out (2): DJ Williams (FSU), Mark-Antony Richards (UCF)

Transfers in (1): Jordon Ingram (CMU)

Returning (3): So. Tank Bigsby, Sr. Shaun Shivers, Sr. Devan Barrett

Incoming (1): TFr. Jarquez Hunter

The Skinny: The depth at running back took a hit with the loss of Williams and Richards, but is back in reasonably good shape with the addition of Ingram from Central Michigan and Hunter, a February signee. Bigsby is the star of this offense and Shivers has worked hard to become a quality backup.

WIDE RECEIVER

Transfers out (0): None

Transfers in (0): None

Returning (8): Sr. Shedrick Jackson, Sr. Caylin Newton, So. Ze’Vian Capers, So. Kobe Hudson, So. Elijah Canion, So. Ja’Varrius Johnson, So. Malcolm Johnson Jr., RFr. J.J. Evans

Incoming (2): TFr. Hal Presley, TFr. Ta’varish Dawson

The Skinny: This position was impacted by the loss of AU’s three top receivers from last year to the NFL Draft. The inexperience and process of learning a new offense certainly showed during the spring game. Auburn is looking for a potential No. 1 receiver to bring in this summer.

TIGHT END

Transfers out (0): None

Transfers in (0): None

Returning (5): Sr. John Samuel Shenker, So. Luke Deal, So. Tyler Fromm, So. Brandon Frazier, TFr. Landen King

Incoming (0): None

The Skinny: The tight end position is as deep and talented as it’s been in nearly a decade and should be a focus of the Harsin/Bobo offense.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Transfers out (2): Kamaar Bell (FAU), Prince Sammons

Transfers in (0): None

Returning (14): Sr. Nick Brahms, Sr. Tashawn Manning, Sr. Brodarious Hamm, Sr. Alec Jackson, Sr. Austin Troxell, Sr. Brandon Council, Sr. Brenden Coffey, Jr. Jalil Irvin, Jr. Kameron Stutts, Jr. Kilian Zierer, So. Keiondre Jones, So. Tate Johnson, RFr. Avery Jernigan, TFr. Garner Langlo

Incoming (1): TFr. Colby Smith

The Skinny: Neither Bell or Sammons were in line for significant playing time this fall. With no additional attrition, Auburn will head into fall camp with 15 offensive linemen, which is more than enough. But Auburn is in the market for a potential left tackle to boost the pass blocking.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Transfers out (3): Daquan Newkirk (UF), Jaren Handy (IU), Jay Hardy

Transfers in (2): Sr. Tony Fair (UAB), Fr. Marcus Harris (KU)

Returning (10): Sr. Tyrone Truesdell, Sr. Marquis Burks, Jr. Caleb Johnson, Jr. Dre Butler, So. Colby Wooden, So. Zeke Walker, So. J.J. Pegues, So. Jeremiah Wright (injured), RFr. Daniel Foster-Allen, TFr. Lee Hunter

Incoming (2): TFr. Marquis Robinson, TFr. Ian Matthews

The Skinny: Newkirk had just 3.0 tackles-for-loss and 1.5 sacks in 10 games. Handy had three tackles in seven games and Hardy played in one game. Truesdell and Wooden are returning starters and having a total of 13 defensive tackles and ends is more than enough to completely fill out a depth chart. Burks finished spring with the first-team, Pegues made the move from tight end the final two weeks of spring and Hunter showed he has the potential to earn a spot in the playing rotation this fall. Add Fair, who could be the starting noseguard and Harris, a big-bodied defensive end, and AU’s defensive line has the potential to be better in 2021.

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER AND EDGE

Transfers out (1): Big Kat Bryant (UCF)

Transfers in (1): Jr. Eku Leota (NW)

Returning (6): Sr. T.D. Moultry, Sr. Chandler Wooten, Jr. Derick Hall, So. Romello Height, So. Cam Riley, RFr. Nick Curtis

Incoming (1): TFr. Dylan Brooks

The Skinny: Similar to Newkirk, Bryant was a senior last season and not particularly productive playing the Buck position. Hall could be poised for a breakout year. Leota and Brooks will bring a lot of speed and athleticism to the position and should contribute immediately. Wooten and Riley can both play inside linebacker too. There’s a lot of versatility built into AU’s front six so the depth is even better than it looks on paper.

INSIDE LINEBACKER

Transfers out (0): None

Transfers in (0): None

Returning (5): Sr. Zakoby McClain, Jr. Owen Pappoe, So. Wesley Steiner, So. Desmond Tisdol, So. Kameron Brown

Incoming (1): RFr. Joko Willis

The Skinny: McClain and Pappoe give Auburn one of the best pair of linebackers in the SEC. Steiner had a good spring and is on track to be a future starter. Willis will start out at the Will position and could become a key backup.

CORNERBACK AND NICKEL

Transfers out (2): Marco Domio (UCF), Kamal Hadden (UT)

Transfers in (2): Jr. Dreshun Miller (WVU), Sr. Bydarrius Knighten (SEMO)

Returning (6): Sr. Roger McCreary, Sr. Malcolm Askew, Jr. Nehemiah Pritchett, So. Jaylin Simpson

Incoming (2): TFr. Armani Diamond, So. Roterius Torrence

The Skinny: Domio and Hadden weren’t in line for a lot of playing time while Miller and Knighten will certainly be. Both join a defensive backfield with a lot of versatility. Miller is mainly a cornerback, who can play nickel, while Knighten can play both nickel and safety. McCreary and Simpson are the projected starters at cornerback and Pritchett at nickel. Pritchett can also play corner after starting 10 game there last season. Although listed at safety, both Ladarius Tennison and Zion Puckett can play nickel. Torrence, a late JUCO signee, is a big, physical corner that should be able to contribute immediately.

SAFETY

Transfers out (1): Chris Thompson Jr. (USC)

Transfers in (1): Fr. Donovan Kaufman (VU)

Returning (5): Sr. Smoke Monday, So. Ladarius Tennison, So. Zion Puckett, So. Eric Reed Jr.,TFr. Ahmari Harvey

Incoming (2): TFr. Cayden Bridges, TFr. Juwon Gaston

The Skinny: Kaufman will push for a starting position and is an immediate upgrade over Thompson Jr. Monday and Tennison were the starters during the spring. Harvey and Puckett were both injured but are expected back this summer. Reed can play corner. Knighten can work in at safety too.