Tracking the transfers 12/19

Below is a look at the transfers by position and the impact each will have on AU's depth chart.

The winter transfer portal will close Dec. 28 for players entering and there will be an additional spring portal from April 16-25.

AUBURN | Auburn has been very busy in the 2024-25 transfer portal with 10 incoming and 12 outgoing players within the first 10 days.

*****THE LATEST: AU added two more players Wednesday in defensive lineman Dallas Walker from Western Kentucky and linebacker Xavier Atkins from LSU. DL Darron Reed Jr., who spent two years at AU, opted to enter the portal.

QUARTERBACK

Transfers out (3): Holden Geriner, Hank Brown (IOWA), Walker White

Transfers in (2): Jr. Jackson Arnold (OKL), Sr. Ashton Daniels (STAN)

Current (0): None

Incoming (1): TFr. Deuce Knight

The Skinny: The rebuilding of AU's quarterback room is almost complete. Arnold was a huge first signing and gives Auburn the experienced starting quarterback it needs. Daniels will also compete for the job and will be a great addition on and off the field. Arnold and Knight will compete in spring drills while Daniels will join the team this summer. AU will likely look for one additional QB but that could wait until the April transfer period.

RUNNING BACK

Transfers out (0): None

Transfers in (1): So. Durell Robinson (UCONN)

Current (2): Sr. Damari Alston, Jr. Jeremiah Cobb

Incoming (1): TFr. Alvin Henderson

The Skinny: AU needed another running back and Robinson is a good compliment to Alston and Cobb with his 6-foot-1, 200-pound frame. It should be a spirited competition to replace Jarquez Hunter, who leaves as Auburn's fourth all-time rusher. Alston and Cobb have paid their dues as backups while Henderson could be special as the state's all-time leading rusher.

WIDE RECEIVER

Transfers out (2): Camden Brown, Caleb Burton

Transfers in (0): None

Current (5): Sr. Sam Jackson V, So. Cam Coleman, So. Malcolm Simmons, So. Perry Thompson, RFr. Bryce Cain

Incoming (3): TFr. Sam Turner, TFr. Derick Smith, TFr. Erick Smith

The Skinny: KeAndre Lambert-Smith leaves after a standout season and one of AU's best transfers during the portal era. AU signed a great class last year and Coleman and Simmons certainly played well as freshmen. Thompson and Cain should be ready to step up in year two. AU will likely seek to add a veteran presence at the position after carrying nine scholarship receivers last year.

TIGHT END

Transfers out (1): Micah Riley (TAMU)

Transfers in (0): None

Current (2): Gr. Brandon Frazier, So. Rico Walker

Incoming (2): TFr. Hollis Davidson, TFr. Ryan Ghea

The Skinny: AU is seeking help at the position from the portal but getting Frazier back is big for leadership and experience. Both freshman are scheduled to report in January.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Transfers out (1): E.J. Harris

Transfers in (2): Jr. Xavier Chaplin (VT), Sr. Mason Murphy (USC)

Current (12): Sr. Jeremiah Wright, Sr. Tate Johnson, Sr. Dillon Wade, Sr. Jaden Muskrat, Jr. Connor Lew, So. Tyler Johnson, So. Dylan Senda, So. Clay Wedin, So. Bradyn Joiner, So. Seth Wilfred, RFr. DeAndre Carter, RFr. Favour Edwin

Incoming (4): TFr. Broderick Shull, TFr. Jacobe Ward, TFr. Tai Buster, TFr. Kail Ellis

The Skinny: Auburn filled a huge need at offensive tackle with the additions of Chaplin, who is a true left tackle with an NFL frame at 6-foot-7 and 323 pounds, and Murphy, who started 22 games at USC. AU may also sign a guard to further shore up a problem area. Wright, Tate Johnson, Wade and Muskrat didn't go through Senior Day so there's an opportunity for them to return or perhaps transfer. Auburn wants 16 offensive linemen on the roster and right now 12 are scheduled to return and six to enroll, so expect more attrition. Lew has been a standout since becoming the starting center as a freshman. Wade should be back at guard where he fits best. Carter is a talented young player that should push for a starting guard position even with both starting guards returning.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Transfers out (2): Gage Keys (KAN), T.J. Lindsey, Darron Reed Jr.

Transfers in (1): Sr. Dallas Walker (WKU)

Current (4): Sr. Quientrail Jamison-Travis, Jr. Keldric Faulk, So. Malik Blocton, So. Amaris Williams

Incoming (4): TFr. Malik Autry, TFr. Antonio Coleman, TFr. Jourdin Crawford, TFr. Darrion Smith

The Skinny: Walker gives AU an experienced noseguard to go along with Jamison-Travis and Crawford. AU is also in the market for a defensive tackle. After flirting with the transfer portal, Williams elected to return for his sophomore season, which was a big win for AU. AU must replace a whole lot of veterans including five that went through Senior Day, but return some very talented players. Faulk is probably AU's best overall player and an important leader. Blocton became a starter as a freshman.AU signed a talented group in the '25 class but they'll need time to develop.

BUCK LINEBACKER

Transfers out (0): None

Transfers in (0): None

Current (3): Sr. Keyron Crawford, RFr. Jamonta Waller, RFr. Joe Phillips

Incoming (1): TFr. Jared Smith

The Skinny: Jalen McLeod will be tough to replace on and off the field. Even if Crawford steps up and has a breakout senior season, AU could definitely use a veteran player at the position and should seek a difference-maker in the portal.

INSIDE LINEBACKER

Transfers out (1): Laquan Robinson

Transfers in (1): So. Xavier Atkins (LSU)

Current (3): Jr. Robert Woodyard, So. Demarcus Riddick, RFr. D.J. Barber

Incoming (3): TFr. Jakaleb Faulk, TFr. Elijah Melendez, TFr. Blake Deas

The Skinny: Atkins played as a true freshman at LSU and gives AU another athletic linebacker with three years of eligibility left. Auburn signed an outstanding linebacker class and at least two, maybe all three, are likely to earn playing time this fall. Riddick could be one of the SEC's best 'backers next fall and it will be interesting to see who else among the returning group is going to step forward.

CORNERBACK AND NICKEL

Transfers out (0): None

Transfers in (1): Jr. Raion Strader (MI-OH)

Current (7): Jr. Champ Anthony, Jr. Kayin Lee, So. Sylvester Smith, So. J.C. Hart, So. Tyler Scott, So. Jay Crawford, So. Kensley Louidor-Faustin

Incoming (3): TFr. Blake Woodby, TFr. Donovan Starr, TFr. Devin Williams

The Skinny: Strader was an important addition for depth and should be a key part of the playing rotation. Getting Anthony and Scott back from injuries will certainly boost the position. Lee is an established starter and Crawford played at a high level when he stepped into the starting lineup. Anthony, Smith and Louidor-Faustin all have experience at nickel. AU signed a talented class and a couple could come in and compete right away. This position appears pretty deep even if there is some attrition.

SAFETY

Transfers out (1): Caleb Wooden

Transfers in (1): Jr. Taye Seymore (GT)

Current (5): Sr. Jahquez Robinson, Jr. Terrance Love, So. Kaleb Harris, So. C.J. Johnson, RFr. A'Mon Lane-Ganus

Incoming (2): TFr. Eric Winters, TFr. Anquon Fegans

The Skinny: Seymore was an important addition that adds depth and starting experience. Harris established himself as a future star. Winters and Fegans have the potential to be special and one could certainly win a starting position. Love has the most experience of the other returning safeties.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Transfers out (0): None

Transfers in (1): Jr. P Hudson Kaak (OKST)

Current (2): So. K Alex McPherson, So. K Towns McGough

Incoming (1): TFr. P John McGuire

The Skinny: With Oscar Chapman using up his eligibility, AU needed a veteran punter and filled that need well with Kaak. McPherson's health remains a concern and AU may need to seek a kicker in the portal.

TOTALS

Transfers out: 12

Transfers in: 10

Current: 45

Incoming: 25

PROJECTED TOTAL: 80