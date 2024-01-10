There's been a head coaching change in the Iron Bowl rivalry. For the first time since 2007, it's not an Auburn head coach. Nick Saban is officially retiring, multiple outlets reported Wednesday. It's a move that has massive impact on Hugh Freeze and Auburn, which should look to take advantage of the turnover in Tuscaloosa, especially on the recruiting trail. Here are three Alabama pledges that Auburn could swoop in and make a move on with the six-time national champion head coach retiring.

Ryan Williams is one of Auburn's top flip targets. (Caleb Jones/Rivals.com)

Ryan Williams, 2024 WR (Saraland, Ala.) Auburn has long been trying to pry the five-star wide receiver away from Alabama, and things just got more interesting. Williams is set to officially visit Alabama next weekend, followed by Texas Jan. 27 and Auburn Feb. 3. Will Alabama have its next head coach in place by then? The Crimson Tide are certainly poised to move fast, with Williams signing Feb. 9. Auburn gets the last official visit for Williams, who's been courted by the coaching staff since they stepped on the Plains in late 2022. Hugh Freeze had ground to make up when he arrived in Williams' recruitment, but it certainly seems like Auburn's right where it wants to be. Now that Saban is out at Alabama, look for Auburn to really make a hard push for Williams over the next month. UPDATE: Ryan Williams has backed off his Alabama pledge.

Zion Grady, 2025 DE (Troy, Ala.) Auburn was in Grady's final four schools before he committed to Alabama in early November. He's been to campus several times, with his latest visit for the Iron Bowl. Expect Auburn, along with Georgia and Florida State, to keep working on Grady as he enters his senior season at Charles Henderson High in Troy.