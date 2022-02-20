Bright shines, offense erupts

“It was a good day. I feel like we finally relaxed and starting having some at-bats," Auburn coach Butch Thompson told the Auburn Network. "We didn’t quite see the command and maybe the stuff was ticked down a little bit (from the first two games) or maybe it’s because it’s day three and we settled in and had some at-bats.

After totaling just six hits in splitting the first two games of the State Farm College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas, Auburn erupted for 13 hits in a 12-1 win over Kansas State Sunday.

"It was good to see. Hopefully that will allow us to settle in and get the season started, at least offensively.”

Blake Rambusch set the table at the top of the order going 3 of 5 with four runs scored and a stolen base. The Tigers drew eight walks and were hit by pitches eight times.

Auburn’s pitching was equally as impressive.

Trace Bright got his junior season off to a strong start holding KSU to an unearned run on two hits in 5.0 innings to earn the win. He struck out five and issued two walks on 75 pitches.

Freshman Chase Allsup struck out all three batters he faced in the sixth while Mason Barnett, Cade Granzow and Carson Swilling threw a scoreless inning apiece to close out the game.

The Tigers got the scoring started in the first as Rambusch led off with a single and came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Nate LaRue.

Auburn added three in the third on a second sacrifice fly by LaRue and a two-out, two-RBI single by Brayton Brown. Starting for the first time this season, Brown was 1 of 4 with three RBI.

AU broke it open with seven runs over the next two innings. Ryan Dyal was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Kason Howell added an RBI-groundout to make it 4-1 in the fourth. A five-run fifth included a steal of home by Josh Hall, a two-RBI single by Dyal, and back-to-back bases-loaded hit-by-pitches by Cole Foster and Brown.

Kason Howell was hit with the bases loaded in the sixth to drive in the 12th run.

Dyal finished 2 of 3 with three RBI, Sonny DiChiara was 2 of 2 with two runs scored and Hall 2 of 5 with a run scored. LaRue was 1 of 4 with two RBI and Howell also drove home two runs.

"Nate LaRue’s first at-bat almost left the ballpark for a grand slam," said Thompson. "It ended up being a sac fly. He could have had five or six RBI, but he only has two. He had two real swings that got us going offensively. I guess the next RBI were by Brayton Brown, a two-strike up the middle. Those are two guys that hadn’t had an at-bat this weekend that came in and got us going a little bit."

Auburn will host Troy in its home opener Wednesday at 5 p.m. CT and Yale for a three-game series next weekend.