AUBURN | Auburn’s offensive players built up a lot of confidence putting up 73 points against Alabama A&M. But they face an entirely different opponent this week in California, a team that nearly beat them a year ago. It’ll certainly be a step forward in competition for every player on that side of the ball, especially for a young group of wide receivers.

(Photo by Jake Crandall/USA Today images)

“They're really confident right now, I'm sure. After Saturday, we'll see,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “We don't run from that. Here's your chance -- our chance, not just them, but us, too, as coaches. “Here's our chance to prove we can be a fundamentally efficient scoring machine against a team I think plays really efficient defensive football. It'll be a really good test for us.” Auburn brought in four highly-regarded freshmen and three experienced transfers at the receiver position during the offseason. They all played a big part in Payton Thorne throwing for 322 yards and four touchdowns in the first half and AU totaling 451 passing yards, the second-most in school history. “I don’t think I have to tell them that. I think they know that,” said Thorne of the upgrade in competition. “I can’t remember the last time and team averaged 73 points a game. I would have to imagine they know things are going to be more difficult, especially in this league with the teams we play. “This week Cal has a good defense, good team. We’ll put a good week of practice together and do our best to go out there and execute and enjoy ourselves out there on Saturday.”