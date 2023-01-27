AUBURN | Auburn responded to a disappointing loss at Georgia by reeling off five consecutive wins. It won’t be as easy to put together a similar run after Wednesday night’s loss to Texas A&M considering the daunting schedule the 15th-ranked Tigers face in their final 11 regular season games beginning Saturday at West Virginia. “Sometimes you need a loss to humble you, get over the hump,” said senior guard Zep Jasper. “We need a loss to get over the hump and regroup. When you get hot, it's kind of hard to stay level.

Jasper had six points, one rebound and no turnovers in 22 minutes against TAMU. (Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

“Hats off to the Texas A&M coach, he coached a great game, had a great scouting report. We'll bounce back at West Virginia, for sure.” The Aggies out-played AU at the guard position with Tyrece Radford scoring a game-high 30 points, and also forced more turnovers and won the rebounding battle. Auburn will face a similar opponent Saturday. “You look at West Virginia, and you look at Texas A&M, and you see a lot of similarities: tough, physical, hard-nosed,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl. “Interestingly, this year his team’s actually better offensively than it maybe even is defensively. They turn you over 15 times a game, great ball pressure, make it harder for you to run your offense.” The Tigers, 16-4 overall and 6-2 in the SEC, are 3-4 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, defeating Oklahoma 86-68 last season. Tip-off at WVU Coliseum is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.