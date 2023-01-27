Tougher bounce back
AUBURN | Auburn responded to a disappointing loss at Georgia by reeling off five consecutive wins.
It won’t be as easy to put together a similar run after Wednesday night’s loss to Texas A&M considering the daunting schedule the 15th-ranked Tigers face in their final 11 regular season games beginning Saturday at West Virginia.
“Sometimes you need a loss to humble you, get over the hump,” said senior guard Zep Jasper. “We need a loss to get over the hump and regroup. When you get hot, it's kind of hard to stay level.
“Hats off to the Texas A&M coach, he coached a great game, had a great scouting report. We'll bounce back at West Virginia, for sure.”
The Aggies out-played AU at the guard position with Tyrece Radford scoring a game-high 30 points, and also forced more turnovers and won the rebounding battle.
Auburn will face a similar opponent Saturday.
“You look at West Virginia, and you look at Texas A&M, and you see a lot of similarities: tough, physical, hard-nosed,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl. “Interestingly, this year his team’s actually better offensively than it maybe even is defensively. They turn you over 15 times a game, great ball pressure, make it harder for you to run your offense.”
The Tigers, 16-4 overall and 6-2 in the SEC, are 3-4 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, defeating Oklahoma 86-68 last season. Tip-off at WVU Coliseum is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.
Auburn’s final 10 conference games include home-and-aways against Tennessee and Alabama, road games at Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and Kentucky, and home games against Georgia, Missouri and Ole Miss.
“From this point on, we've got to take it personally,” said Jasper. “We see a lot of guards going at us, trying to come at us. And this is a game that they always get up for, you know, playing against a great Auburn team, a ranked Auburn team. They would love to be on ESPN. They would love to have 30. They'll always remember this for a lifetime. So we've got to do better on the ball.”