"Today was great, getting around some of the new assistant receiver coaches," Cunningham said. "It was a good time seeing practice. Them boys are gonna be good, they’re building something special, so it was a good day today."

One of the most coveted wide receivers in the 2025 class, the No. 1 player in Mississippi, found himself back in Auburn Saturday. He got to meet with head coach Hugh Freeze, wide receivers coach Marcus Davis and see the Tigers practice.

While watching practice, Cunningham took note of an outstanding freshman wide receiver, Cam Coleman, among other things.

"Really liked the energy," Cunningham said. "They all competed, they were real serious. Cam Coleman, that boy a dog, so I love seeing a freshman doing big things. It was pretty good and then the energy was just there."

It's a big deal seeing someone like Coleman performing the way he did, and it's part of Auburn's pitch to Cunningham.

"I believe I could be the same," Cunningham said. "They were saying, just imagine me and him on both sides, you can’t double team both of us."

If Cunningham were to head to Auburn, he'd be coached by Davis and the two have built a strong bond.

"He’s a great coach," Cunningham said. "That’s my guy, we got a great relationship. We FaceTime each other like everyday really. I got a good relationship with his family, his daughters and his wife, so we got a great relationship."

Not only did he meet with Davis, but he also met with head coach Hugh Freeze for approximately 10 minutes.

"He was telling me the environment, this would be the best fit for me and that I’m really on top of their board," Cunningham said. "I’m definitely a main priority for them. Every coach on the staff is telling me they want me here, even some of the defensive coaches are telling me I’m one of the main priorities."