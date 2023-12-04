'Tis the season, everyone. The transfer portal has officially opened. As always, any national portal news can be found on Rivals.com Portal Tracker, but here at AuburnSports.com, we're breaking it down as it pertains exclusively to the Auburn Tigers. Keep track of which players from the Tigers have announced they'll be departing from Auburn this offseason, as well as those that Auburn is pursuing in the portal window and made offers.

INTENDS TO ENTER THE PORTAL (6)

Part of Auburn's 2022 recruiting class, Enyce Sledge was the first to announce he intends to enter the transfer portal on Nov. 27. Sledge made his first appearance in the Western Kentucky game as a true freshman, before taking a redshirt in 2023. He enters the portal with three years of eligibility remaining.

A three-star defensive lineman in the Tigers' 2023 class, Stephen Johnson announced his intentions to enter the portal Nov. 28. The Fayetteville, Ga., native will have four years of eligibility remaining.

Omari Kelly recorded catches in three games as a true freshman in 2022, totaling three receptions for 56 yards receiving. He saw a decrease in production as a sophomore, hauling in just two catches for 45 total yards receiving. Originally from Trussville, Ala., Kelly announced he intended to enter the portal Dec. 1 with two years of eligibility remaining.

Stephen Sings followed Hugh Freeze to Auburn from Liberty, but it looks like his career will end somewhere else. He recorded five tackles in six games for the Tigers, with his three tackles against Samford signaling his season high.

Jyaire Shorter appeared in seven games for Auburn in 2023, recording just one 10-yard reception against Samford. He entered the portal Monday and will have one remaining year of eligibility.

Another wide receiver to enter the portal, Malcolm Johnson Jr. appeared in 29 games over a three-year stint at Auburn. He recorded 14 receptions for 199 yards receiving and one touchdown during that time.

OFFERED BY AUBURN (7)

Gerquan Scott was one of the first offers to go out from Auburn, as the Tigers look to build up the trenches through the portal. Scott's spent the last three seasons at Southern Miss, where he's primarily played left guard for the Golden Eagles. He'll have one season of eligibility remaining.

Another primary guard offered by Auburn, Easton Kilty moved around the offensive line for North Dakota before settling in as a starter at right guard. He'll have one season of eligibility remaining.

Out of Shorter University in Rome, Ga., Alan Herron appeared in 22 games over two seasons for Shorter, mostly appearing at right tackle. He's 6-foot-6, 310 pounds and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Derrick Harmon appeared in 28 total games for Michigan State in his three seasons in East Lansing, including a redshirt year. He tallied 40 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in 2023. Over his three year career, he totaled 71 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks for the Spartans. He'll have two seasons of eligibility remaining and Auburn was the first to offer him.

Auburn offered former Vanderbilt defensive end Nate Clifton Monday, as the grad transfer looks to use his final year of eligibility somewhere else. Throughout his career at Vanderbilt, Clifton started 37 games and appeared in 43 games for the Commodores, totaling 93 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. This past season, Clifton had 30 tackles and career highs in tackles for loss (7.5) and sacks (5.5).

Georgia State's leading receiver, Robert Lewis, entered the portal Monday and Auburn offered right away. He hauled in 70 catches for the Panthers this season, totaling 877 yards receiving and finding the end zone seven times. Over his career, he's tallied 90 receptions for over 1,000 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns. He’ll have two seasons of eligibility remaining.