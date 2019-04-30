“Coach (Wes) Flanigan is a great coach. He’s a great guy,” Moore said. “And I have a little history with him because I grew up playing against his son (Auburn signee Allen Flanigan).”

Moore’s high interest in Auburn stems from his familiarity with the program. He took an official visit to Auburn in September and also has strong bonds with the coaches, including assistant Wes Flanigan.

“Auburn will definitely be in my top five,” Moore said. “They will be a top-five school for sure. I really like Auburn.”

Chris Moore isn’t ready to name a top group, but he knows one school that will make the cut when he is.

It also helps that Auburn is and has been showing strong interest in Moore.



“I’ve been hearing from Auburn a lot … a lot,” Moore said. “I talk to Coach Flanigan almost every day. He is recruiting me very hard.”

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl and Flanigan both visited with Moore on April 22.

“They came to see me,” Moore said. “They came and watched me practice. It felt good to see them there.”

Moore, from West Memphis Senior in Arkansas, plans to return to Auburn this year. He wants to see Auburn’s style of play in person.

“I want to go back for a basketball game,” Moore said. “I like how Coach Pearl gets the most out of his players. He’s so energetic and gets everyone energized. He gets everyone ready. He gets the best out of his guys and that’s how I want to be coached.”

Moore continues to receive interest and offers from new schools, which is the main reason he plans to take his time in narrowing his focus. Auburn, however, has cemented itself as a strong contender.

“No matter what,” Moore said. “Auburn will be top five.”