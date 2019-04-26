Phillip Webb has been to Auburn often the last few years.

So when he visited for the spring game a few weeks back, it was just another day on the Plains for the Lanier (Ga.) linebacker. But the A-Day environment allowed for a different, closer look at how Auburn operates on a (sort of) game day. Webb got up close to watch Travis Williams' coaching style and some of the Auburn newcomers at linebacker.

"It was pretty cool because I got to see the linebackers in action this time. I watched a lot of Owen [Pappoe]. He's just got great technique. I like his form," Webb said.

Rivals regional analyst Chad Simmons wrote from a broader angle earlier this week. He referenced many of the schools outside of Auburn that Webb is strongly considering — Alabama, Georgia Tech, Tennessee. Florida, Florida State and LSU were a few he mentioned in his conversation with AuburnSports.com, as well.

All those places, the ones he's visited this spring, remain in consideration.

Still, Simmons and many have arrived at the same early conclusion Auburn is the team to beat right now for Webb.

That isn't how Webb characterizes is right now. He calls them "all equal" and hasn't put a timeline on his decision or narrowing-toward-a-decision process. The linebacker said his commitment "definitely won't be in the spring," but pointed sometime toward the football season for a decision.

So Auburn has plenty fo fight off.

Travis Williams is doing his part.

"I like coach T-Will. He's definitely one of the best linebacker coaches right now," Webb said. "We talk like twice a week. We just talk ball. He’s cool. They give off a strong family feel. I just like the way they do things around me."