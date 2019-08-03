Domio and his parents were determined to visit Auburn last weekend. Their flight plans fell through Friday afternoon, but that didn’t stop them from visiting.

“The visit really did it for me,” Domio said. “Every time I visit Auburn, I want to stay. I don’t want to leave.”

Marco Domio , a cornerback at Blinn Community College in Brenham, Texas, announced Saturday his intentions to sign with Auburn. Domio’s announcement comes one week after a visit to Auburn’s end-of-the-summer picnic.

One of the top junior college players in the country has committed to Auburn.

There was a reason Domio was set on visiting Auburn.



“I already had it set in my head that it was going to be the weekend I committed,” Domio said. “They have a need for corners and wanted me really badly. A lot of schools has been showing interest, but nobody has been on me like Auburn has.”

Domio’s primary recruiter from Auburn is Marcus Woodson. The cornerbacks coach was a big reason in Domio choosing Auburn.

“He played a big role,” Domio said. “Coach Woodson was one of the main ones on me throughout this whole process. He’s a cool guy, real laid back. I really like him.”

Domio chose Auburn over Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Kentucky. He took official visits in June to Auburn, Alabama and LSU before returning to Auburn in July and committing.

“It feels great,” Domio said. “It’s a lot of stressed relieved, a lot of weight lifted off my shoulders. I can finally go into the season knowing what’s coming next.”

As a freshman, Domio, who is 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, had 21 tackles, a tackle for loss, three pass breakups and an interception he returned 75 yards for a touchdown.

Domio is scheduled to graduate in December and enroll at Auburn in January with three years to play two. He is Auburn’s 16th commitment in the 2020 class and first cornerback.