AUBURN | Auburn has made Jordan Ross a priority. And the 4-star from Vestavia Hills in Birmingham, Ala., is returning the favor by continuing to visit. The 6-foot-5 and 215 pound Ross was back in Auburn Friday to watch a spring practice. “It’s really good. I want the team to feel like they need me and I want them to see how I feel and everything, my true feeling about it,” said Ross.

Ross is a top Auburn target at Jack linebacker. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

Auburn isn’t the only team making Ross a priority. He has more than 20 offers including Auburn, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Texas, USC, Oregon, Penn State and Wisconsin. He’s also visited Tennessee and Alabama over the last few months and plans trips to Georgia and back to Tennessee in the coming weeks. So far, Ross has set one official visit to Tennessee June 23. “I’m still trying to figure out all my decisions,” said Ross. Ross said AU would probably receive an official visit this summer, “if they keep making me a priority.”