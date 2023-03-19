Top Jack target visits
AUBURN | Auburn has made Jordan Ross a priority. And the 4-star from Vestavia Hills in Birmingham, Ala., is returning the favor by continuing to visit.
The 6-foot-5 and 215 pound Ross was back in Auburn Friday to watch a spring practice.
“It’s really good. I want the team to feel like they need me and I want them to see how I feel and everything, my true feeling about it,” said Ross.
Auburn isn’t the only team making Ross a priority. He has more than 20 offers including Auburn, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Texas, USC, Oregon, Penn State and Wisconsin.
He’s also visited Tennessee and Alabama over the last few months and plans trips to Georgia and back to Tennessee in the coming weeks.
So far, Ross has set one official visit to Tennessee June 23.
“I’m still trying to figure out all my decisions,” said Ross.
Ross said AU would probably receive an official visit this summer, “if they keep making me a priority.”
He got a firsthand look of a former priority target in action during Friday’s practice in AU’s highest-rated signee of the ’23 class, Jack linebacker Keldric Faulk.
“I didn’t expect him to be that big. They got him playing the Jack position but he’s destroying pretty much everybody,” said Ross, who is being recruited as a Jack.
Ross said he spoke to several coaches and staff members during the visit.
"They are really friendly,” he said. “I talked to all the recruiting assistants and they were great. They were talking about how great Auburn was and I should come there and everything.”
Ross is rated the nation’s No. 13 weakside defensive end and No. 174 overall prospect in the 2024 class by Rivals.