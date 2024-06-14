Hugh Freeze and his coaching staff started the revival of the Auburn football program with a top-10 signing class, including four wide receivers that will almost all have an immediate impact for the Tigers in 2024. The Auburn head coach could sell these top recruits on several things, but one of the main ones was if you came to the Plains, you would likely play early and often. That is the case with the five players listed below, who are both the present and future of the Tigers' program. Here are the top five true freshmen to watch this season as Auburn tries to continue the momentum built in recruiting onto the field.

Cam Coleman will be a starter from day one on the Plains. (Austin Perryman/Auburn Athletics)

Advertisement

Cam Coleman (WR)

No one on Auburn's roster has more hype and expectations around him than Coleman, who showed his explosiveness and play-making ability on A-Day with two terrific catches. He is the type of receiver that Auburn has been missing the past few seasons and the type that thrives in a Freeze offense. With the additions of KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Robert Lewis III, defenses won't be able to focus solely on stopping Coleman, giving him chances to do what he does best: go up and win the ball. We've seen flashes of brilliance. He could be in for a huge freshman season.

Demarcus Riddick (LB)

While Eugene Asante is set to return for another season and take the starting position at weakside linebacker, Riddick is poised to play a crucial role in supporting him. A versatile athlete, the Clanton, Ala., native is expected to add more muscle to his 6-foot-2 frame and has had an entire spring and summer to acclimate to the collegiate game. His athleticism will be a boon in pass coverage, and his speed on the edge is sure to unsettle defenses when he blitzes. Despite his youth and lack of experience, Riddick is a promising addition to the linebacker corps, providing much-needed depth.

Jay Crawford (CB)

Another multi-sport athlete in high school (track and basketball), Crawford was regarded as one of the top cover corners in the 2024 signing class and could see playing time early in his career. The Atlanta native is part of a secondary enhanced by the return of Keionte Scott and transfer Jerrin Thompson, both of whom provide experience for a primarily young group. Likely a backup to Kayin Lee at one of the corner positions, Crawford will have time to settle in, learn from those veterans and then throw himself into the game with his natural instinct when his number is called.

Amaris Williams provides talent and depth along the defensive line. (Austin Perryman/Auburn Athletics)

Perry Thompson (WR)

Part of the Freeze Four, Thompson doesn't have the advantage of going through spring practice like Coleman and Bryce Cain, but that shouldn't stop the 6-foot-4 receiver from making an impact this fall. His body resembles that of a former Freeze receiver, D.K. Metcalf, and while his head is still spinning in summer workouts, the head coach has been impressed with his blocking skills. Thompson was a crucial flip in Auburn signing arguably the top wide receiver class in the nation, and he will show why he was so coveted early on.

Amaris Williams (DL)