There's quite possibly no one that benefits more from a NCAA rule than a redshirt freshman in their second year of college football. Not only have they gone through the rigors of a football season at this level, but many have already witnessed playing, with the rule stating they can play in four games before burning the redshirt. Auburn has several redshirt freshmen who will be counted on in 2024, including at least three in the secondary. However, this group will make an impact at several different positions. Here are the top five redshirt freshmen who will play a vital role this upcoming season.

Hank Brown (QB)

Brown took some momentum into the offseason with a couple of nice passes during cleanup duty in the Music City Bowl, so much so that some fans wondered if he could take that and compete for the starting job. While the job is still Payton Thorne's to lose, there is still a chance that Brown could make a leap during summer workouts and fall practice to pressure the senior for the position. While Hugh Freeze likes Brown's confidence and poise in the pocket, the one critical thing working against him is his lack of agility, something needed in the RPO offense. Still, Brown, Walker White and others must pressure Thorne for the quarterback room to thrive.

Tyler Johnson (LT)

There are not many more important positions on the field than left tackle, where you are responsible for protecting the blind side of the quarterback. Johnson, now 6-foot-6 and 313 pounds, will be fighting for a starting job at that respective position, pushing transfer Percy Lewis for playing time. The 4-star recruit out of Louisiana saw limited playing time last season but will play a massive role in this year's much-improved offensive line. He has long-term talent written all over him.

Tyler Scott (CB)

No part of Auburn's defense took a bigger hit than the secondary, with four out of five starters from last season gone. The addition of a couple of veterans via the transfer portal has helped, but several inexperienced players will be counted on to contribute. Scott saw some action last season, including in the bowl game, and could be counted on at the nickel position when needed. Scott will fight for playing time alongside incoming freshman Jay Crawford behind Kayin Lee at cornerback.

Sylvester Smith (S)

Another young player in the secondary. Another one that Auburn will likely count on a constant basis. Smith has a total of three tackles to his credit in his one season of college football, but he did see action in four games last season. The Tigers bringing in Jerrin Thompson and Laquon Robinson took some pressure off of Smith to be a heavy contributor this upcoming year. However, he still has the potential to see the field as a backup to either Thompson or Caleb Wooden.

J.C. Hart (CB)