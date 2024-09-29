Kaden Magwood had never been to Auburn before the weekend which meant he had never seen Bruce Pearl coach in person.

That changed on Friday as the guard from Combine Academy in Lincolnton, N.C., attended an Auburn practice and saw Pearl's energetic nature firsthand.

"Bruce Pearl is really engaged with his guys and that’s what I really like and that’s what I really want in a coach,” Magwood said.

While watching practice, Magwood noticed a few of the guards on Auburn's roster who play a similar style to him.

"I’m a scoring guard," Magwood said. "Watching Tahaad Pettiford get downhill, score and also pass, and also Denver (Jones) doing the same thing. I really could see myself in that position.”