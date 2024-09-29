Top-60 guard sees good fit in Auburn's system
Kaden Magwood had never been to Auburn before the weekend which meant he had never seen Bruce Pearl coach in person.
That changed on Friday as the guard from Combine Academy in Lincolnton, N.C., attended an Auburn practice and saw Pearl's energetic nature firsthand.
"Bruce Pearl is really engaged with his guys and that’s what I really like and that’s what I really want in a coach,” Magwood said.
While watching practice, Magwood noticed a few of the guards on Auburn's roster who play a similar style to him.
"I’m a scoring guard," Magwood said. "Watching Tahaad Pettiford get downhill, score and also pass, and also Denver (Jones) doing the same thing. I really could see myself in that position.”
Being a 6-foot-3 and 170-pound guard, Magwood fits the mold of a Pearl point guard, and he's noticed what Pearl and his staff have done with players like him in the past.
That's significant to him.
"I’ve watched Sharife Cooper here a lot," Magwood said. "I feel like I’m that type of guard but I’m a little bit taller and I can impact the game more with rebounding, playing defense and taking pride in playing defense and also trying to win. I feel like I’m really one of those guards that can be a really good player in this system.”
In addition to Auburn, Magwood has visits planned to USC, Georgia Tech and Kansas. He also is interested in Ole Miss and Wake Forest.
As for Auburn's chances, Magwood expects the Tigers to be a player in his recruitment down to the end.
“I really like Auburn so far, for sure," Magwood said.