"It’s been great being around here all day," Sparks said. "Getting around campus and talking to coaches."

Instead, he visited Auburn. It was his second ever trip to Auburn, after visiting for the Georgia game last fall, but this one gave him a more in-depth look at the program and school.

Sparks is being recruited by Auburn as a pass-catching tight end, similar to how the Tigers use Rivaldo Fairweather.

"I’d be spread out all over the field, kinda like they’re doing Rivaldo right now," Sparks said. "I’d be single receiver, slot receiver, sometimes winged up, just all over the field. I’d be cool with that."

His main recruiter is tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua, whom Sparks spent much of the day with.

"He’s a great guy." Sparks said of Aigamaua. "He kinda reflects Coach Freeze a lot in some kind of way. He knows what he’s talking about, he’s gotten tight ends to that level."

He also got to spend some one-on-one time with head coach Hugh Freeze. The message to the Chattanooga, Tenn., native?

"Playing in the SEC is the best conference," Sparks said. "I could come be a part of it. Auburn’s building something special here with their recruiting classes that they’ve been building up."

Auburn was Sparks' first trip of 2024, but he's already scheduled visits with Tennessee and Georgia. Miami and Florida State are also in the mix for Sparks, who hopes to come to a decision in the summer.

"Just how family oriented it is," Sparks said sticks out to him about Auburn. "They’re really big on faith here and the culture, I love it."

Where does Auburn sit with him after the trip?

"They’re definitely up there," Sparks said. "This visit was good."