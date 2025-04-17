Top 5: Sophomores after spring practice

In his first full year of recruiting, Hugh Freeze brought in one of the most talented signing classes in Auburn history in 2024. There were top names everywhere, including Cam Coleman, a bonafide starter from the first day he arrived on campus. With a year under their belt, this class is set to be the players that help turn this program around with the help of an improved roster full of veterans and newcomers. With spring practice over, let's look at the sophomores who showed out on the field for the Tigers.

(Photo by Austin Perryman/Auburn Athletics)

Advertisement

1. Cam Coleman (WR) - The wide receiver proved he was all he was made out to be in his freshman year, catching 37 passes for 598 yards and eight touchdowns. With a full year behind him and seemingly an upgrade at quarterback, Coleman could be set for a huge season. Quite frankly, he can do it all. "I feel like Cam's caught like the most one-handed balls I've ever seen before in my life," Jackson Arnold said. With the additions of Eric Singleton and Horatio Fields, Coleman doesn't have to do it all, but he will be counted on to make big play after big play in 2025. 2. Malcolm Simmons (WR) - Overshadowed by the signings of Coleman and Perry Thompson, Simmons came in and showed his worth as a freshman as well, with Freeze generating special package plays for him to get the ball in his hands. The Alexander City, Ala., native also saw some time returning punts, trying to use his speed to give the Tigers good field position. As he learns more of the playbook, his role will grow bigger this season. 3. Malik Blocton (DL) - With Auburn losing three key guys from last year's defensive line, it will be up to Blocton to step up his game in his second year, and there are no signs of him not doing that. He's put on more muscle and now is over 300 lbs., but he can also get after the ball carrier. Blocton finished last season with four tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks and a quarterback hurry. Those numbers will grow as his snap count grows.

(Photo by Austin Perryman/Auburn Athletics)