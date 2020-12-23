AuburnSports - Make the Call: 5 recruits Harsin should contact ASAP

Bryan Harsin on Tuesday was announced as the head football coach at Auburn. Harsin hasn’t put together a coaching staff, and fans are awaiting an introductory press conference, but recruiting won’t wait for either. It never does. Which recruits should Harsin not waste any time contacting?

Here’s a look at a handful of recruits that Harsin should reach out to as soon as possible.

The first thing Harsin should address is Auburn’s horrific offensive tackle recruiting, and a good starting spot would be with Shor. Yes, Harsin will have to use the transfer portal for immediate help along the line, but he also must recruit for the future, something Gus Malzahn struggled with during his tenure. Shor, who is 6-foot-6 and 295 pounds, is an elite high school tackle. Rivals ranks him the No. 17 offensive tackle in the 2022 class. Shor also has many connections to Auburn. He played high school ball at Denmark (Ga.) with Auburn wide receiver Ze’Vian Capers before transferring to IMG Academy in Florida. Shor’s grandfather played basketball at Auburn and several family members graduated from Auburn. Shore is a must-get for Auburn and Harsin in 2022.

With Armoni Goodwin signing with LSU in December, running back will be a top priority for Auburn in 2022. Like with offensive tackle, Harsin could replenish the running back room with a transfer, but ultimately has to sign top high school running backs. And there’s not many better than Henderson. The in-state star is ranked the No. 3 running back in the 2022 class. He’s already visited Auburn multiple times and already has serious interest in the Tigers. Hardin needs to secure/rejuvinate that interest and it’ll start with building a relationship.

With Malzahn out, Bailey could be back in for Auburn. Bo Nix’s regression as a quarterback in 2020 likely was the reason Brock Vandagriff, a lifelong Auburn fan, signed with Georgia, and likely the reason Bailey, also a lifelong Auburn fan, would’ve signed elsewhere. It’s too late for Vandagriff, but not Bailey. And Harsin needs to make sure of it.

Perry is ranked the No. 5 defensive tackle in the 2022 class, lives in nearby Montgomery and has visited Auburn several times. Defensive tackle should be a priority every year and 2022 is no different. Harsin needs to win head-to-head battles against Alabama for Alabama kids. He won’t win all of them, but he needs to win his share, something that Malzahn did too rarely. Perry would be a good start.

Alexander is the No. 1 pass rusher in the 2022 class, which means he’s the No. 1 player at a No. 1 position of need for Auburn. Harsin must address Auburn’s lack of pass rushing and reaching out to Alexander, a former Alabama commitment, would be a good place to start. Alexander is another in-state recruit, THE top in-state recruit, with whom Harsin should waste no time contacting.