AuburnSports - Top-40 recruit sets official visit to Auburn

One of the top overall recruits in the 2022 class has set an official visit to Auburn. Four-star point guard Nick Smith Jr., who is ranked No. 36 overall, will be in Auburn June 5-7 for an official visit. “I’m really glad to schedule that one,” Smith said. “I’m looking forward to it, for sure.”

Nick Smith Jr. is one of the top overall recruits in the 2022 class. (Twitter)

It will be Smith’s second visit to Auburn. His first came in February 2020 when he was in attendance for Auburn’s 75-66-win over Kentucky. Smith, from Sylvan Hills in Sherwood, Ark., was impressed with the first visit to Auburn, so much so that he wanted to return as soon as possible. “I love the student body at Auburn,” Smith said. “When I went to the Kentucky game last year, I knew from the jump that their fans are crazy about their players. It was a great atmosphere. Auburn has a great family vibe around campus. I could feel it. They also have a lot of great people there, especially the coaching staff and the players.I can’t wait to go back.”

Smith has developed a strong bond with Auburn assistant Wes Flanigan. The two have known each other since Smith was in middle school competing against Flanigan’s son, Allen, who now is at Auburn. “Me and Coach Flanigan have always had a great relationship even before the recruiting process,” Smith said. “Me and him talk about stuff that I don’t normally open up about to other people. He’s just a really cool dude and knows what he’s doing.” Smith also has a lot of respect for Auburn coach Bruce Pearl. “I love him,” Smith said. “He’s a very energetic guy. He wants what’s best for his team and players and is always going to be there for them.” Smith will visit Auburn the first weekend in June and then travel to Georgetown for an official visit June 11-13. He’s also considering official visits to Kansas and North Carolina. Other schools in the mix are Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Michigan. Smith doesn’t list any favorites among the group. “My recruitment is 100 percent open,” he said. Smith, at 6-foot-5 and 175 pounds, was named the 2020-21 MaxPreps Arkansas high school basketball player of the year. Rivals ranks him the No. 14 point guard in the 2022 class.

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj50aGUgZW5lcmd5IGluIHRoaXMgcGxhY2UgaXMgY3JhenksIEkgbG92 ZSBpdCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vSFdwS0lJZmJnMiI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hXcEtJSWZiZzI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTmljayBTbWl0 aCBKciAoQG50c21pdGgxNDAyKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL250c21pdGgxNDAyL3N0YXR1cy8xMjIzOTgzOTMxMDkzMDgyMTEyP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDIsIDIwMjA8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==