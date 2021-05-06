 AuburnSports - Top-40 recruit sets official visit to Auburn
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-06 08:47:36 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Top-40 recruit sets official visit to Auburn

Jeffrey Lee • AuburnSports
Senior Editor
@JLeeAURivals

One of the top overall recruits in the 2022 class has set an official visit to Auburn.

Four-star point guard Nick Smith Jr., who is ranked No. 36 overall, will be in Auburn June 5-7 for an official visit.

“I’m really glad to schedule that one,” Smith said. “I’m looking forward to it, for sure.”

Nick Smith Jr. is one of the top overall recruits in the 2022 class.
Nick Smith Jr. is one of the top overall recruits in the 2022 class. (Twitter)

It will be Smith’s second visit to Auburn. His first came in February 2020 when he was in attendance for Auburn’s 75-66-win over Kentucky.

Smith, from Sylvan Hills in Sherwood, Ark., was impressed with the first visit to Auburn, so much so that he wanted to return as soon as possible.

“I love the student body at Auburn,” Smith said. “When I went to the Kentucky game last year, I knew from the jump that their fans are crazy about their players. It was a great atmosphere. Auburn has a great family vibe around campus. I could feel it. They also have a lot of great people there, especially the coaching staff and the players.I can’t wait to go back.”

Smith has developed a strong bond with Auburn assistant Wes Flanigan. The two have known each other since Smith was in middle school competing against Flanigan’s son, Allen, who now is at Auburn.

“Me and Coach Flanigan have always had a great relationship even before the recruiting process,” Smith said. “Me and him talk about stuff that I don’t normally open up about to other people. He’s just a really cool dude and knows what he’s doing.”

Smith also has a lot of respect for Auburn coach Bruce Pearl.

“I love him,” Smith said. “He’s a very energetic guy. He wants what’s best for his team and players and is always going to be there for them.”

Smith will visit Auburn the first weekend in June and then travel to Georgetown for an official visit June 11-13. He’s also considering official visits to Kansas and North Carolina. Other schools in the mix are Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Michigan.

Smith doesn’t list any favorites among the group.

“My recruitment is 100 percent open,” he said.

Smith, at 6-foot-5 and 175 pounds, was named the 2020-21 MaxPreps Arkansas high school basketball player of the year. Rivals ranks him the No. 14 point guard in the 2022 class.

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj50aGUgZW5lcmd5IGluIHRoaXMgcGxhY2UgaXMgY3JhenksIEkgbG92 ZSBpdCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vSFdwS0lJZmJnMiI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hXcEtJSWZiZzI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTmljayBTbWl0 aCBKciAoQG50c21pdGgxNDAyKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL250c21pdGgxNDAyL3N0YXR1cy8xMjIzOTgzOTMxMDkzMDgyMTEyP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDIsIDIwMjA8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yMDIyIENHIE5pY2sgU21pdGggSnIuIGNvbnRpbnVlcyB0byBkb21p bmF0ZSBmb3IgU3lsdmFuIEhpbGxzIChBUikgZHJvcHBpbmcgMjNwb2ludHMs IDExcmViLCA2YXN0LCAmYW1wOyAzc3RscyBhZ2FpbnN0IE5hc2h2aWxsZSEg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9udHNtaXRoMTQwMj9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AbnRzbWl0aDE0MDI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQnJhZEJlYWxFbGl0ZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AQnJhZEJlYWxFbGl0ZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9lYm9zc2hvb3BzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBl Ym9zc2hvb3BzPC9hPjxicj48YnI+8J+OpTogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NYXhfQmVubmV0dDE3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBNYXhfQmVubmV0dDE3PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vT3M1 bDNPb0pFTiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL09zNWwzT29KRU48L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgQmFsbGlzbGlmZS5jb20gKEBCYWxsaXNsaWZlKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JhbGxpc2xpZmUvc3RhdHVzLzEzNDQ0MzUz MjIxODEwODMxMzg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMzEs IDIwMjA8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2F1YnVybi5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvdG9wLTQwLXJlY3J1aXQtc2V0cy1vZmZpY2lhbC12aXNpdC10by1h dWJ1cm4iCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1 bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5n ZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0 cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2Yg Y3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAg cy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAg ICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iu c2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0 dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGYXVidXJuLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGdG9wLTQw LXJlY3J1aXQtc2V0cy1vZmZpY2lhbC12aXNpdC10by1hdWJ1cm4mYzU9MjAy MjczMzA3NCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=