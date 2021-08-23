Top 2023 guard dominates at Elite Camp, planning return this fall

Stephon Castle was on Auburn’s campus earlier this summer. He returned on Sunday for Bruce Pearl’s Elite Camp. Now, he’s planning a return this fall to attend a football game. Sunday’s Elite Camp consisted of a few prospects from the 2022 recruiting class, but mainly an elite crop of 2023 and 2024 recruits. Some 2025 and even a 2026 recruit were mixed in, too. Castle may have been the best of the bunch out there.

Stephon Castle was dominant on Sunday. (Christian Clemente/AuburnSports.com)

After Wes Flanigan, Steven Pearl and Bruce talked with the campers about Auburn, camp got started with individual one-on-ones, where Castle dominated pretty much everyone in his path, and then some other dribbling and passing drills. The 80 campers that were in attendance were split into eight teams, being coached and led by current players Jabari Smith, Devan Cambridge, Walker Kessler, Wendell Green, Stretch Akingbola and Jaylin Williams, Dylan Cardwell and Chris Moore. Castle was coached by Cambridge and enjoyed being able to get coached by a current player. Also noting Cambridge being funny and someone that was fun to be around. “I really liked it. It was fun being able to be coached by an Auburn player, too,” Castle said.



Cambridge didn’t have to tough of a job, as Castle shined and carried his team in the five-on-five games at the end of camp with his elite size, speed and ball handling ability paired with his shooting. Coming into the camp Auburn’s coaches had Castle at or near the top of their wish list in the 2023 class and the coaches kept a close eye on him throughout the camp. At one point, Bruce and Steven Pearl, Wes Flanigan and Chad Prewett were all watching Castle play. Early on his recruiting process, Castle says he’s being recruited the most by Auburn with Georgia, Arkansas and UConn also in the mix. Coach Flanigan has been Castle’s lead recruiter. “He treats me like family. He treats my family like family,” Castle said. While Castle plays point guard, he is already 6’6” and hopes to continue growing to 6’8” which should allow him a lot of position versatility in college.

