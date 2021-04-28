AuburnSports - Top 2023 DBs impress at RCS, have high interest in Auburn

Ethan Nation and AJ Harris are two of the top defensive backs in the 2023 class. They proved it last weekend. Nation, from Roswell, Ga., and Harris, from Glenwood in Phenix City, Ala., were two of the top performers at the Rivals Camp Series in Suwanee, Ga. Harris was named the DB MVP of the camp and earned an invite to the Rivals 5-Star Challenge. Nation was a standout and also earned an invite to the 5-Star Challenge.

Ethan Nation (left) and AJ Harris already have several Power-5 offers. (Eric Nation/@EricNation15)

Auburn has taken notice. The Tigers have offered both and made the two high priorities in the ’23 class. Nation and Harris talked about their relationships with Auburn cornerbacks coach Zac Etheridge, their thoughts on their recent visit as well as their interest in Auburn.

“I talk to Coach Etheridge a lot. He’s a nice guy, a great guy and a great coach. He has experience playing in the big games, so he knows what to do. He gives me great coaching advice on and off the field. “I went to the spring game. I loved it. I loved the energy and how the DBs played. I like how the team competed and I loved the fan base. “I’m 100 percent looking hard at Auburn.”

“I’ve been talking to Coach Etheridge and it’s definitely nothing but good vibes coming from him. I’ve been picking up little nuggets from him because he’s played college football. When I talk to him I listen and try to get something out of it every time. “My visit to Auburn was fun. I definitely had fun. I love the atmosphere that the fans brought. The fans were very engaged in the game. I definitely loved that visit. “I’ll most definitely be back. I hope to visit again this summer, maybe early June.”

