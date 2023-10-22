It's not a secret that Auburn needs playmakers at receiver. They're addressing that need with recruiting. Caleb Cunningham, the No. 18 ranked player and No. 4 receiver in the class of 2025 was in Auburn to witness the Tigers take on Ole Miss. "It was pretty good," Cunningham said "They could've played better, but they played hard, kept fighting. It felt good being out there. I enjoyed myself." Cunningham, from Choctaw County high in Ackerman, Miss., was at Jordan Hare stadium for the first time. It didn't disappoint him.

2025 WR Caleb Cunningham (Henry Patton/AuburnSports)

"It's live," Cunningham said. "I can see myself playing in front of all these folks. I enjoyed it. Good atmosphere." Despite this being his first game at Auburn, Cunningham has quite a bit of familiarity with Auburn as Hugh Freeze, Marcus Davis and Trovon Reed have all been recruiting him hard. "They're some good coaches," Cunningham said. "They on me hard. They want me there. They tell me they need some receivers like me. They're going to try to do all they can do to get me here."