Top-100 recruit commits to Auburn
AUBURN | Bruce Pearl has added another top-100 player to his 2019 recruiting class.
Four-star forward Jaylin Williams, who is ranked the No. 95 player in the country, announced his commitment to Auburn on Saturday.
Williams, from Brantley County (Ga.), committed to Auburn while on an official visit.
Williams chose Auburn over offers from Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Louisville, Mississippi State and Cincinnati, among others.
Williams is the third commitment in Auburn’s 2019 class and second top-100 player. Isaac Okoro, who is ranked No. 32 overall, committed to Auburn in July.
Four-star guard Tyrell Jones also is in Auburn this weekend on an official visit. Auburn is believed to be the team to beat for Jones, who is ranked No. 105 overall.
Proud of the young fella 2019 6’7 F Jaylin Williams @hoopmajorhm pic.twitter.com/2z2dBKOFY6— Chris Williams (@CoachCBWilliams) September 15, 2018