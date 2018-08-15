Four-star forward Jaylin Williams plans to take five official visits in the fall, but only has one set so far.



Williams, from Brantley County in Nahunta, Ga., will be in Auburn Sept. 14-16.

“I haven’t decided which five schools I’ll visit, only that one will be Auburn,” Williams said. “Auburn is recruiting me really hard. Everybody at Auburn is recruiting me. The coaches call every week. I have real good relationships with them.”

Williams took an unofficial visit to Auburn in the summer. He participated in a team camp and met with the Tigers’ coaches and players.

“It went good,” Williams said. “I played really well and then I met the players, walked around campus, went to the cafeteria and saw the dorms.”