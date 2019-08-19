News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-19 12:19:01 -0500') }} football Edit

Top 10: Auburn's top remaining targets

Fryhwlbtjw66lcafsot6
Jeffrey Lee • AuburnSports
@JLeeAURivals
Senior Editor

AUBURN | Auburn has 18 commitments in its 2020 class and is hoping to fill the remaining 7-8 spots with as many top targets as possible.Who are the Tigers’ top priorities still on the board?We take...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}