First visit puts Tigers at top for Georgia linebacker
Wilcox County (Ga.) linebacker Desmond Tisdol took his first visit to Auburn last weekend.
It was the only visit Tisdol needed to put the Tigers at the top.
“Auburn is No. 1 for me,” Tisdol said. “It’s a great atmosphere and a great place for me to fit in. It was my first time visiting, but I could definitely see myself there.”
Tisdol and his parents spent the better part of Saturday in Auburn.
“We went around campus, saw the dorms and talked to all of the coaches,” Tisdol said. “I was able to talk to the coaches and build good relationships with them.”
Tisdol met with all of the coaches, including area recruiter Kenny Dillingham and linebackers coach Travis Williams. Auburn is recruiting Tisdol to play inside linebacker.
“The relationships I have with the coaches is the main reason Auburn is at the top,” Tisdol said. “Coach T-Will is great. He’s a great guy and shows a lot of energy to everybody. I also like Coach Dillingham.”
Tisdol’s other favorites include South Carolina, Florida and Purdue. He has an offer from each. He plans to make a commitment in the summer, but not before he returns to Auburn.
“I’ll be back during my spring break, which I think is at the end of March,” Tisdol said. “I really like it at Auburn.”