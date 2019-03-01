Wilcox County (Ga.) linebacker Desmond Tisdol took his first visit to Auburn last weekend.

It was the only visit Tisdol needed to put the Tigers at the top.

“Auburn is No. 1 for me,” Tisdol said. “It’s a great atmosphere and a great place for me to fit in. It was my first time visiting, but I could definitely see myself there.”

Tisdol and his parents spent the better part of Saturday in Auburn.

“We went around campus, saw the dorms and talked to all of the coaches,” Tisdol said. “I was able to talk to the coaches and build good relationships with them.”