Just a few weeks ago, Desmond Tisdol publicly stated Tennessee was his leader, but over the last couple weeks, Auburn came back in, they made the Rochelle (Ga.) Wilcox County linebacker a priority, and in the end, the Tigers closed the deal.

As open as Tisdol about his interest in the Vols, he always said the coach he best connected with with Travis Williams, better known as T-Will.

That is what pushed Auburn over the top.

"I have been to Auburn three times and I like it there a lot, but T-Will is a big part of why I picked Auburn," said Tisdol. "I almost committed to Auburn over the summer, then looked around, but as soon as Trenton Simpson decommitted and they came back on me, my interest has been high.

"I have always talked to T-Will and we are a lot alike. We relate to each other, we have similar personalities and he is a great guy.

"I thought it a lot and it was a real tough decision, but I am excited about playing for him at Auburn."

The decision was made last week. Tisdol informed Auburn of his decision and now that he has made it official with the signing, he is looking ahead to his time on the Plains.

"I can't wait to get over there. I have heard a lot about Auburn from Nick Marshall, I love the coaches, they have a lot of great players I will get to play with and I am excited.

"When I talked to T-Will about my commitment, we talked right away about getting to work.

"I have worked hard and signing with Auburn is like a dream come true."