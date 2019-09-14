“Really, our message for our team it that we need to keep improving. We need to play good, clean football before we get into conference play next week,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said.

Auburn hosts Kent State Saturday night before embarking on a run of seven straight SEC games including four of the next five on the road.

The Tigers, currently ranked 83rd in the nation in total offense and 79th in scoring desperately need to establish an identity on that side of the ball in the final tuneup before the start of conference play.

The Tigers’ defense is already playing at a high level and should keep AU in most games. But can the offense improve enough to beat No. 16 Texas A&M in College Station next week? How about No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 LSU or No. 9 Florida?

The Tigers don’t have many breaks left on their schedule.

“The good thing for us right now is we’re 2-0,” Malzahn said. “We did play two quality opponents, and I think that’s an advantage for us because, you know, you turn on the film and you can see the things you really need to work on, and we’re not delusional—like say if you play certain teams of lesser caliber, things aren’t exposed.

“But the good thing is offensively, defensively and special teams, it helps us evaluate, especially before we get into SEC play. I think that’s a positive.”

Malzahn has a veteran team so he’s not concerned about his players looking ahead to conference play. There’s still too much work to get done, starting with the Golden Flashes.

“It doesn't matter who we're playing this week, they know we need to improve. Really, that's our message,” Malzahn said. “If we're a mature team like I think we are, we'll go out and play football and not look ahead. I've not heard one of our players say anything about our next opponent. I haven't heard one of our coaches say anything.

“We're taking this thing game by game. Each week, in all three phases, the goal is to improve. I really think we have a mature enough team to get that done.”

Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2.