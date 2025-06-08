Tiller narrowing it down

"It was lit," Tiller said. "Got me a chance to really narrow it down. See where I want to go."

The former Texas A&M tight end commit took his official visit to Auburn over the weekend, as the Tigers got the middle visit between Alabama and Florida State.

There were plenty of things that Tiller enjoyed while on the visit, highlighted by the photoshoot, the food and catching up with tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua.

"Me and Coach Ben always had a good connection," Tiller said. "That's why I like him. We have a great bond. It’s the culture out here."

He also got to chat with head coach Hugh Freeze, who is entering his third season on the Plains this fall. Tiller's been recruited for a while by the staff, so he's become familiar with the message and sees the vision in the players that Freeze has brought in.

"They're gonna definitely win this year," Tiller said. "He said give them three years. It's three years. They're gonna win...Just the players they got and how they work in the offseason. They put in their work trying to win."

Incoming freshman tight end Hollis Davidson, who's also from Georgia and knows Tiller well, spent some time with him over the weekend.

"Commit to Auburn. That's what he tells me," Tiller said of Davidson. "He was like, they work over here and they get tight ends the ball. And I feel like I can play here early."

Tiller previously visited Alabama and will take his official visit to Florida State next weekend, as he nears a decision.

"I like the culture," Tiller said of Auburn. "I like how everybody is. It's only an hour and 30 minutes from my home. Big ball and then we get developed by coaches like Coach Ben."