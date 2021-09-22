Tight ends helping Auburn get downhill

“The first big point in Coach (Bryan) Harsin’s and Coach (Mike) Bobo’s offense is being physical, having a downhill, physical run game,” said Luke Deal. “That’s something that in high school I enjoyed even though I played a number of different positions and bounced from quarterback to tight end to playing some defense. I’ve just always enjoyed the physical nature of the game. Being able to show that and being able to see the affects of the run game after that is pretty great.

It’s certainly showed through Auburn’s first three games, and the o-line has been a big part of it. But there’s been big contributions from other positions too, especially the tight ends.

AUBURN | Nick Brahms said in preseason that having a downhill, physical run game was the offensive line’s No. 1 priority.

“I'm enjoying it; I love doing the dirty work. I'm one of those -- I think everybody on our team is starting to buy into that culture.”

Auburn is currently third in the SEC averaging 287.3 rushing yards per game, and leads the conference averaging 7.8 yards per carry. Tank Bigsby has rushed for 343 yards and four touchdowns, freshman Jarquez Hunter 320 yards and two touchdowns, and Shaun Shivers has accounted for 43 yards and two touchdowns on just three touches in his one appearance.

“The goal is to be the most physical team and those two backs, that’s what they are. They are physical,” said Deal. “To watch them break those tackles, even though Jarquez got a little air on that one hurdle, he’s still a run-through-you type of guy and so is Tank. Just building the identity of tight ends, O-Line and running backs, that’s kind of what we want to be a part of is that kind of physical run style.”

While the Tigers’ running game is already firing on all cylinders, the same can’t be said for the passing offense. Auburn is ninth in the SEC averaging 218.7 passing yards per game.

In a 28-20 loss at Penn State last Saturday, the Tigers managed just 185 passing yards and averaged just 5.0 yards on 37 attempts.

“We just need to continue to be balanced,” said Deal. “I think that's the main key. If anybody thinks you can have a good passing game without a good rushing game, they're wrong.

“So keep running the football like we're doing and those things will come -- repetition in practice, reps, reps, reps. You can't emphasize that any more, just getting as many reps and getting comfortable with quarterback-receiver, quarterback-tight end, quarterback-running back, and being comfortable up front with quarterback-o-line.”

While Deal has yet to catch a pass this season, the tight ends have become much more involved in the passing game. John Samuel Shenker is tied for the team lead with 11 receptions for 108 yards.

“Just having the tight ends have a bigger role in general has been really, really nice. It’s been refreshing,” said Deal. “It’s helped us in the run game being able to be versatile and move down the field.”

Auburn hosts Georgia State Saturday at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network.