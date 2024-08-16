PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
News More News
ago football Edit

Tight battle at safety

Bryan Matthews • AuburnSports
Senior Editor
@BMattAU

AUBURN | After starting 31 games at Texas, Jerrin Thompson is on track to be one of Auburn’s starting safeties this fall.

The other spot is still up for grabs.

While there’s several players still in the mix, the main protagonists appear to be junior Caleb Wooden and redshirt freshman Sylvester Smith.

Wooden is preparing to step up into a starting role this fall.
Wooden is preparing to step up into a starting role this fall. (Austin Perryman/Auburn athletics)
“I think Caleb Wooden has done a really good job,” said safeties coach Charles Kelly. “First of all, he had a great summer. He's come back. He's probably in the best shape that I've seen him, runs very well. He understands the schemes. Sly same way. Had a good summer. Very instinctive player, very physical, you know, both of those.

“What I like about the group is they all bring something a little bit different, you know. So there's different ways you know, as they develop, that they might be able to help the team a certain way.”

Kelly, who played for Pat Dye at Auburn in the 1980’s, named sophomore Terrance Love and true freshman Kaleb Harris has two more safeties competing for a spot in the playing rotation.

He said consistency is the main factor he’s looking for from his group.

“Consistency and performance over time that's gonna be the guys that we have to lean on in critical situations,” said Kelly. “But as I told them, we have a bunch of guys that are consistent, that can play. That's good for us, because it creates depth and it creates opportunities to play a lot more people.”

Wooden, who has payed in 18 games with two starts, has served as a primary backup at safety for the past two seasons. He’s ready to step up as a starter this fall in his third season at Auburn.

“Camp has been good,” said Wooden. “Making plays, just growing as a competitor, growing as a football player. I've learned so much since Coach Kelly and Crime took over.”

Smith was able to play in four games as a backup last season while redshirting.

“At the end of the day whatever it goes me and Caleb are both going to be on the field,” said Smith. “And I just take it more so as learning from Caleb. Caleb's played some ball and I haven't really played that much ball in college. So just having Caleb and learning from Caleb has made me better. May the best man win.”

Auburn will practice Friday morning and hold its second scrimmage in Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday morning.

