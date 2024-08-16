AUBURN | After starting 31 games at Texas, Jerrin Thompson is on track to be one of Auburn’s starting safeties this fall. The other spot is still up for grabs. While there’s several players still in the mix, the main protagonists appear to be junior Caleb Wooden and redshirt freshman Sylvester Smith.

Wooden is preparing to step up into a starting role this fall. (Austin Perryman/Auburn athletics)

Advertisement

“I think Caleb Wooden has done a really good job,” said safeties coach Charles Kelly. “First of all, he had a great summer. He's come back. He's probably in the best shape that I've seen him, runs very well. He understands the schemes. Sly same way. Had a good summer. Very instinctive player, very physical, you know, both of those. “What I like about the group is they all bring something a little bit different, you know. So there's different ways you know, as they develop, that they might be able to help the team a certain way.” Kelly, who played for Pat Dye at Auburn in the 1980’s, named sophomore Terrance Love and true freshman Kaleb Harris has two more safeties competing for a spot in the playing rotation. He said consistency is the main factor he’s looking for from his group. “Consistency and performance over time that's gonna be the guys that we have to lean on in critical situations,” said Kelly. “But as I told them, we have a bunch of guys that are consistent, that can play. That's good for us, because it creates depth and it creates opportunities to play a lot more people.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1NOeFg3SlprQUFrP3NpPU9rTzVBd0U3WGhaSFM1aDc/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Wooden, who has payed in 18 games with two starts, has served as a primary backup at safety for the past two seasons. He’s ready to step up as a starter this fall in his third season at Auburn. “Camp has been good,” said Wooden. “Making plays, just growing as a competitor, growing as a football player. I've learned so much since Coach Kelly and Crime took over.” Smith was able to play in four games as a backup last season while redshirting. “At the end of the day whatever it goes me and Caleb are both going to be on the field,” said Smith. “And I just take it more so as learning from Caleb. Caleb's played some ball and I haven't really played that much ball in college. So just having Caleb and learning from Caleb has made me better. May the best man win.” Auburn will practice Friday morning and hold its second scrimmage in Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday morning.